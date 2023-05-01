Hundreds of Trillions of PawSwap (PAW) Staked in Less Than 24 Hours – Will It Impact Price?

Mon, 05/01/2023 - 11:36
Yuri Molchan
Nearly 200 trillion PAW staked in less than 24 hours, according to recent reports
Hundreds of Trillions of PawSwap (PAW) Staked in Less Than 24 Hours – Will It Impact Price?
As the mainnet for PAW staking has gone live, nearly 200 trillion PAW meme tokens have been added to it in less than 24 hours.

The official Twitter handle of Paw Chain has announced the launch of the mainnet for staking, rolling out the first major product of the PAW ecosystem. Within the next few days, per the tweet, the team will share with the PAW army a report on the audit status. However, CertiK has already said that the PAW code "meets their standards" and now, therefore, the company is busy making the final audit score.

190 trillion PAW staked for 13 weeks, price remains down

The pseudonymous admin of the PAW Discord channel, Ryboshi Nakamura, tweeted that after the staking mainnet was launched, 190 trillion PAW tokens in total were staked in less than 24 hours, for 13 weeks.

He commented that this is an enormous amount against the total supply of PAW and wondered if that may have any significant impact on the PAW price. "What's to come is really exciting," he added.

PAW-focused Twitter account @Dezaxe has tweeted that should anyone have difficulty staking PAW from their MetaMask or Coinbase wallets from their smartphones, they should use the web browser that is integrated in their wallets.

PAW price down in red

So far, the native token of the multi-chain PawSwap DEX is changing hands at $0.00000002873, according to data shared by CoinMarketCap. That is a nearly 12% drop within the last 24 hours, per the same source.

Since Wednesday last week, PAW has seen a tremendous plunge, falling more than 45% by now — from the $0.0000000546781 level.

As reported by U.Today a week ago, the PAW team spread the word about a coming listing on the major Coinstore exchange. That did not affect the price of the coin either.

Prior to that, the team had been negotiating seven listings overall, with three large centralized exchanges (CEXes) and four smaller platforms.

