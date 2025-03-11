Human Wallet Makes Blind Signing Attacks Impossible With New Fix

Advertisement

Previously known as Silk, Human Wallet, a non-custodial cryptocurrency wallet developed by the Holonym Foundation, as part of the human.tech protocol suite, has shared the details of its newly launched alpha testing and important security development.

Human Wallet releases fix to mitigate blind signing risks

According to the official statement by its team, Human Wallet (formerly Silk), a new-gen decentralized crypto wallet, receives a fix to prevent blind signing attacks.

Image by Human Wallet

Blind signing refers to a process where users approve transactions without fully understanding their contents. Human Wallet counters this via a novel combination of two-party computation (2PC), trusted execution environments (TEEs), transaction simulation and hardware wallets.

This generates human-readable summaries for users to review before signing. What’s new with this setup is that the transaction preview is seen on the secure hardware wallet, instead of on the website or device the hardware wallet connects to.

Nanak Nihal Khalsa, cofounder and CTSO of Holonym Foundation, highlighs the importance of the new release for Web3 security globally:

Given the urgency of recent events, and the concern this has caused within the crypto community, we’ve expedited internal testing to make Human Wallet available now. As an alpha release, we encourage users to experiment within their security workflows rather than rely on it for major assets at this point in time.

Unlike centralized systems, the setup requires user consent, cryptographically verified through the decentralized Human Network to sign transactions.

Crypto holders are invited to try new feature in alpha release

To get set up, users download the extension, create an account and link a hardware wallet as a two-factor authentication (2FA) device, confirming transactions in plain language rather than hexadecimal code.

Using it as a signer in a multisig setup adds a safety net, which means that should an unlikely issue affect key recovery, a backup hardware wallet maintains access. This approach reflects Human Wallet’s desire to balance convenience and security, avoiding cumbersome methods requiring dedicated laptops or command-line verification often used to avoid blind signing.

Human Wallet builds on Holonym Foundation’s mission to enhance Web3 usability. Its TEE and 2PC framework aims to replace the trade-offs plaguing DeFi security, offering a middle ground between ease of use and robust protection.