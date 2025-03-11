Advertisement
AD

    Human Wallet Makes Blind Signing Attacks Impossible With New Fix

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Tue, 11/03/2025 - 16:34
    Human Wallet (formerly Silk) invites all Web3 enthusiasts to join its Alpha Testing campaign
    Advertisement
    Human Wallet Makes Blind Signing Attacks Impossible With New Fix
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Previously known as Silk, Human Wallet, a non-custodial cryptocurrency wallet developed by the Holonym Foundation, as part of the human.tech protocol suite, has shared the details of its newly launched alpha testing and important security development.

    Human Wallet releases fix to mitigate blind signing risks

    According to the official statement by its team, Human Wallet (formerly Silk), a new-gen decentralized crypto wallet, receives a fix to prevent blind signing attacks. 

    Article image
    Image by Human Wallet

    Blind signing refers to a process where users approve transactions without fully understanding their contents. Human Wallet counters this via a novel combination of two-party computation (2PC), trusted execution environments (TEEs), transaction simulation and hardware wallets.

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin to $200,000? Anthony Scaramucci Drops Epic New Price Prediction
    Senator Lummis on Bitcoin: ‘Big Things Are Coming,’ Hold Tight
    Bitcoin Bull Run Over? Peter Brandt Weighs in on Market Outlook
    SHIB Price at Risk of Extra Zero Amid Worsening Market Sell-off

    This generates human-readable summaries for users to review before signing. What’s new with this setup is that the transaction preview is seen on the secure hardware wallet, instead of on the website or device the hardware wallet connects to.

    Advertisement

    Nanak Nihal Khalsa, cofounder and CTSO of Holonym Foundation, highlighs the importance of the new release for Web3 security globally:

    Given the urgency of recent events, and the concern this has caused within the crypto community, we’ve expedited internal testing to make Human Wallet available now. As an alpha release, we encourage users to experiment within their security workflows rather than rely on it for major assets at this point in time.

    Unlike centralized systems, the setup requires  user consent, cryptographically verified through the decentralized Human Network to sign transactions.

    Crypto holders are invited to try new feature in alpha release

    To get set up, users download the extension, create an account and link a hardware wallet as a two-factor authentication (2FA) device, confirming transactions in plain language rather than hexadecimal code.

    Using it as a signer in a multisig setup adds a safety net, which means that should an unlikely issue affect key recovery, a backup hardware wallet maintains access. This approach reflects Human Wallet’s desire to balance convenience and security, avoiding cumbersome methods requiring dedicated laptops or command-line verification often used to avoid blind signing.

    Human Wallet builds on Holonym Foundation’s mission to enhance Web3 usability. Its TEE and 2PC framework aims to replace the trade-offs plaguing DeFi security, offering a middle ground between ease of use and robust protection.

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 11, 2025 - 16:30
    Fidelity Files for Staking on Ethereum ETF Product
    News
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Mar 11, 2025 - 16:25
    $2 Billion Cardano (ADA) in 24 Hours: What's Happening?
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    LimeChain - Builders of Web3 Step into the FIA Formula Racing Sponsorship Arena
    TEAMZ SUMMIT 2025. Title, Diamond and Gold sponsor slots sold out. We are accepting only a few sponsorship slots left.
    Unchained Summit: Upcoming Crypto Event in Dubai to Redefine Web 3.0’s Global Impact
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    LimeChain - Builders of Web3 Step into the FIA Formula Racing Sponsorship Arena
    TEAMZ SUMMIT 2025. Title, Diamond and Gold sponsor slots sold out. We are accepting only a few sponsorship slots left.
    Unchained Summit: Upcoming Crypto Event in Dubai to Redefine Web 3.0’s Global Impact
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Fidelity Files for Staking on Ethereum ETF Product
    $2 Billion Cardano (ADA) in 24 Hours: What's Happening?
    Ominous 666 Bitcoin (BTC) Transfer Stuns Major Crypto Exchange
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD