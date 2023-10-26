Advertisement
Horizen Blockchain Introduces Ethereum-Compatible Sidechain EON

Vladislav Sopov
With new sidechain, Horizen-centric developers are able to leverage opportunities of EVM ecosystem
Thu, 10/26/2023 - 14:57
Leading Layer-0 public blockchain Horizen explodes into the ecosystem of Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) with its brand new sidechain. Ethereum Open Network (EON) is a scalable sidechain optimized for streamlined and cost-efficient dApp development.

Horizen launches EVM-compatible sidechain EON

Horizen, a high-performance "Layer-0" decentralized network, announces the activation of Ethereum Open Network (EON), a Horizen sidechain fully compatible with Ethereum Virtual Machine. Accompanied by a ZK-powered cross-chain protocol and horizontal scaling solution Zendoo, EON is set to make Horizen a go-to dApp platform for developers.

Horizen EON is set to supercharge a vibrant ecosystem tailored to visionary products with a large number of users. To nurture the ecosystem's development, the Horizen team offers comprehensive tooling that ensures seamless integrations, business development assistance, access to liquidity initiatives, ecosystem grants and so on.

This ambitious goal is supported by EON's hands-on approach to crafting an ecosystem optimized for everyday users.

Also, the recent release paves the way for a permissionless, interoperable, customizable multichain network, with EON being the first of many smart contracting sidechains on Horizen.

The Horizen EON ecosystem proudly invites protocols, builders and communities that resonate with its core values, including the likes of transparency, accountability, security, community engagement, continuous growth and social responsibility.

LayerZero, Band Protocol and others become EON launch partners

As covered by U.Today previously, Horizen dropped the "privacy coin" status for its main asset ZEN to make it fully regulatory compliant.

Horizen (ZEN) No Longer Privacy Coin

LayerZero, Tatum, Pyth, Band Protocol, Ankr, Third Web, Stably and many other Web3 innovators joined Horizen as launch partners.

As of Q4, 2023, the team of Horizen expects SpookySwap, Chainalysis and Granary to join the ecosystem on Horizen EON very soon.

#Horizen
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

