Dogecoin Foundation Mourns Passing of Famous Shiba Inu

Sun, 08/20/2023 - 10:00
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Meme and cryptocurrency communities join in mourning as Dogecoin Foundation acknowledges demise of Balltze, Shiba Inu recognized worldwide as 'Cheems'
The Dogecoin Foundation has commented on the passing of Balltze, better known to the digital world as "Cheems," in a recent press release.

Recognized as one of the internet's most cherished meme icons, Balltze's humorous relatability has left a lasting imprint on meme culture. Balltze, affectionately nicknamed "Ball Ball," passed away Aug. 18, 2023, during a thoracentesis surgery, following an earlier diagnosis of a cancerous tumor.

Born Jan. 9, 2011, Ball Ball shot to internet fame in 2017 when a photograph, clicked by his owner, portrayed him in a state of deep unease.

This relatable depiction resonated with many, evolving into the widely recognized "Cheems" meme. His depiction paved the way for numerous other memes, the most noteworthy being "Swole Doge vs. Cheems," juxtaposing an exaggeratedly muscular Doge against the uneasy Cheems.

Related
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whales Abandoned Sinking Ship

This meme humorously leveraged Kabosu, another Shiba Inu, who incidentally was the inspiration behind the Doge meme and consequently, the Dogecoin cryptocurrency. The profound impact of Balltze's internet presence is evident from the outpouring of global condolences.

On his official Instagram, Balltze's owner, Kathy, commemorated his cheerful spirit, stating, "Don't be sad, please remember the joy that Balltze brought to the world." She emphasized his role in bringing solace to many during challenging times and expressed hope that his legacy would continue to spread joy.

The cryptocurrency and meme communities come together to remember Balltze's contribution. Shiba Inu's meme-inspired persona has not only embedded itself into internet culture but has also significantly influenced the realm of digital currencies, making his passing a notable event in the Dogecoin community.

article image
