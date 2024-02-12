Advertisement
Dogecoin (DOGE) Plummets as Elon Musk Ruled to Testify

Arman Shirinyan
Dogecoin investors are not happy with fact that Elon Musk will have to testify again
Mon, 12/02/2024 - 10:43
Dogecoin has experienced a notable 4.5% drop in value following news that the leader of the X platform, Elon Musk, is required to testify once more in a regulatory investigation into his acquisition of Twitter. This development casts a shadow of uncertainty over Dogecoin, a cryptocurrency often swayed by Musk's social media influence.

Dogecoin has been rejected at the 50-day Exponential Moving Average, indicating a resistance level that bulls have struggled to overcome. This level currently stands as a ceiling for any potential upward movements. Concurrently, the trading volume has shown a declining trend, suggesting waning interest or a consolidation phase, which could lead to further price actions.

DOGE/USDT Chart by TradingView

The technical analysis points to the 200-day EMA as the next crucial support level for Dogecoin. If the price falls to that level, it may find strong buying interest that could potentially halt the decline and stabilize the price.

The core of investors' concerns lies in the potential legal implications of Musk's testimony. If Dogecoin is classified as a security during the proceedings, it could face stringent regulations that might impede its market performance and investor sentiment.

Ethereum's (ETH) Last Hope Gone? ERC404 Volumes Plummets

If Dogecoin manages to maintain its stance above the 200-day EMA and deflect the negative sentiment arising from Musk's legal situation, it could potentially see a rebound. However, a bearish scenario might unfold if the asset fails to hold the 200-day EMA support, possibly leading to a further drop toward lower support levels around $0.065.

The situation underscores the impact that regulatory scrutiny can have on crypto assets, particularly those like Dogecoin, which have risen to prominence partly through celebrity endorsements.

About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

