Dogecoin (DOGE) Plummets as Elon Musk Ruled to Testify

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Dogecoin has experienced a notable 4.5% drop in value following news that the leader of the X platform, Elon Musk, is required to testify once more in a regulatory investigation into his acquisition of Twitter. This development casts a shadow of uncertainty over Dogecoin, a cryptocurrency often swayed by Musk's social media influence.

Advertisement

Dogecoin has been rejected at the 50-day Exponential Moving Average, indicating a resistance level that bulls have struggled to overcome. This level currently stands as a ceiling for any potential upward movements. Concurrently, the trading volume has shown a declining trend, suggesting waning interest or a consolidation phase, which could lead to further price actions.

The technical analysis points to the 200-day EMA as the next crucial support level for Dogecoin. If the price falls to that level, it may find strong buying interest that could potentially halt the decline and stabilize the price.

The core of investors' concerns lies in the potential legal implications of Musk's testimony. If Dogecoin is classified as a security during the proceedings, it could face stringent regulations that might impede its market performance and investor sentiment.

If Dogecoin manages to maintain its stance above the 200-day EMA and deflect the negative sentiment arising from Musk's legal situation, it could potentially see a rebound. However, a bearish scenario might unfold if the asset fails to hold the 200-day EMA support, possibly leading to a further drop toward lower support levels around $0.065.

The situation underscores the impact that regulatory scrutiny can have on crypto assets, particularly those like Dogecoin, which have risen to prominence partly through celebrity endorsements.