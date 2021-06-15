Hedge Funds Expect to Hold $312 Billion in Crypto by 2026

News
Tue, 06/15/2021 - 06:04
article image
Alex Dovbnya
American hedge funds say they will hold as much as 10 percent of their assets in crypto in five years
Hedge Funds Expect to Hold $312 Billion in Crypto by 2026
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Hedge funds expect to hold 7 percent of their assets in cryptocurrencies by 2026, according to a Financial Times report that cites a recent survey of chief financial officers conducted by Intertrust. Based on the forecasts, this could translate into roughly $312 billion worth of crypto.

North American CFOs have a stronger-than-average appetite for the novel asset class, expecting it to reach a 10.6 percent share of total holdings.

Judge OKs Discovery Extension That Poses "Existential Threat" to Ripple's Business

Their European counterparts are more conservative, settling with an average exposure of 6.8 percent.

Bitball Bitball

As reported by U.Today, Paul Tudor Jones, one of the most successful hedge fund managers on Wall Street, said that he wanted a 5 percent Bitcoin allocation on June 14.

Stanley Druckenmiller, another prominent investor, also touted Bitcoin in a recent interview while predicting that a new cryptocurrency could overtake Ethereum.

article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

