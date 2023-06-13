Hedera (HBAR) up 5% After Unveiling Smart Contract Update: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Hedera (HBAR) has joined the altcoin uptrend for today as the broader digital currency ecosystem pushed for a sustained price recovery. The HBAR token is trading at a spot price of $0.04653, up by 5.20% over the past 24 hours in a frantic effort to pare off the losses it has accrued in the trailing seven-day period.

Hedera is a legacy protocol with unique fundamentals that is backed by a robust network of giants in the industry. The current bullish uptick was stirred as a result of the news bordering on the security upgrade on its smart contract service. Dubbed the Hedera Smart Contract Service (HSCS) Security Model v2, the protocol said additional protection and greater clarity have been introduced for everyone's benefit.

⚙️ Our team is always aiming to improve the security of the network for our users and developers. With the #Hedera Smart Contract Service (HSCS) Security Model v2, greater clarity and additional protections have been brought to the network.



Learn more ⤵️https://t.co/DSESYXpX1I — Hedera (@hedera) June 12, 2023

According to the insights shared, the security of the smart contracts it floated has been under intense research since 2016, and with the new upgrade, it is positioning itself for massive adoption by both developers and users by preventing the incidence of exploits, as it recorded earlier this year.

Hedera has been well shielded as an utility token, and this has guided its steady price action since the start of the year. Unsurprisingly, HBAR was exempted as an investment contract by the U.S. SEC when it cracked down on the Binance and Coinbase exchanges last week.

Hedera still landmark innovator

Hedera has been building steadily since its inception, and a review of its ecosystem activities has shown that it is unrelenting in bringing advanced functionalities to its users.

The protocol was also named by the United States government for its pledged role in the development and advancement of human rights. As reported by U.Today at the time, Hedera had the goal of using blockchain technology to drive democratic change in America.

One strategy the firm plans to adopt to achieve this is to convene a roundtable of thought leaders that can help proffer options to drive sustainable development across the board.