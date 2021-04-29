Healthy Fast-Food Chain Muscle Maker Grill Starts Accepting Bitcoin

News
Thu, 04/29/2021 - 14:52
article image
Alex Dovbnya
A fast-food chain for health-conscious consumers is the latest to welcome Bitcoin as a payment method
Healthy Fast-Food Chain Muscle Maker Grill Starts Accepting Bitcoin
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

New Jersey-based fast-food restaurant chain Muscle Maker Grill has announced that it will start accepting Bitcoin in its April 29 press release.

Initially, it will only accept Bitcoin from its franchisees before enabling cryptocurrency purchases at its physical locations and online.

Muscle Maker—which was founded back in 1995—has a healthy twist: it aims to provide affordable and fulfilling meals to its customers, priding itself on being the healthiest fast-food chain in the U.S.

CEO Michael Roper calls cryptocurrency acceptance a "natural progression" for his Nasdaq-listed company:

Millennials are in search of healthy food, giving them the ability to pay with a cryptocurrency makes it even easier to eat healthy. Our strategy is to get healthy food to consumers through non-traditional locations and methods, accepting bitcoin will allow Muscle Maker to continue to provide innovative ways of delivering on this strategy.

Related
Bitcoin Cash Accepted in Burger King as Crypto Adoption Spreads Wider

More merchants turn to altcoins

Cryptocurrency merchant adoption has made a significant leap over the past month.

Office-sharing giant WeWork, leading electronic music store Beatport, Tilman Fertitta's restaurant chain Landry's and America's largest RV dealer Camping World are only some of the major companies that have announced their plans to accept crypto this April.

Bitcoin's share of payment volume is actually declining, according to BitPay CCO Sonny Singh, as high-flying altcoins of the likes of Dogecoin become equally attractive for merchants that are searching for publicity:

We're seeing a lot more buying coming from Dogecoin now, believe it or not.

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image IRS Hiring Hackers Who Can Crack Bitcoin Wallets
04/29/2021 - 19:10

IRS Hiring Hackers Who Can Crack Bitcoin Wallets

Alex Dovbnya
article image Ripple to Go Public, First South Korean ETF, Facebook's Bitcoins: This Day in Crypto
04/29/2021 - 16:27

Ripple to Go Public, First South Korean ETF, Facebook's Bitcoins: This Day in Crypto
Vladislav Sopov
article image Ethereum Will Be Next Big Focus of Large Institutions and Corporations: Weiss Crypto
04/29/2021 - 15:52

Ethereum Will Be Next Big Focus of Large Institutions and Corporations: Weiss Crypto
Yuri Molchan