Hack Alert: Top NFT Community Under Attack

Wed, 01/04/2023 - 16:30
Vladislav Sopov
CryptoNovo311, community of NFT traders and commissioners, was attacked by hackers
One of the first massive crypto hacks of 2023 is happening right now: attackers sold CryptoPunks NFTs by a prominent collector and started impersonating his community on Discord.

CryptoNovo311's wallet hacked, premium NFTs stolen

According to a statement shared by CryptoNovo, an NFT enthusiast and head of the eponymous community, his NFT collection is being attacked by hackers. At least three high-profile NFTs from the CryptoPunks collection have been stolen.

Prominent on-shain analyst ZachXBT noticed that the attack has been executed by a group of scammers that has targeted NFT owners in the past. In early November 2022, wallets associated with Fixed Float exchange were used for transactions with stolen funds.

The analysts recommend revoking any approvals for operations with the associated wallets. Net losses from the attack might be six-digit.

Fixed Float exchange representatives already offered to help with the investigation into the attack. Also, other owners of CryptoPunks NFTs might be in danger, CryptoNovo stresses.

Beware: Scammers launched Discord campaign

About one hour ago, the victim of today's attack shared that someone is impersonating him in the Discord community. Malefactors are abusing the name, logo, avatar picture and links to his address.

Similar impersonating attacks targeted other holders of CryptoPunks. As such, supporters of top-selling Larva Labs' collections should double-check their privacy settings.

Here's Who Is Behind Majority of NFT Hacks and How Much They Hold

As covered by U.Today previously, the majority of hacks and Discord attacks in the NFT segment is most likely orchestrated by a single hacker group.

Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

