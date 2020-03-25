Back
Groundbreaking BTC-ETH Swap Proposal Floated by Ethereum Founder Vitalik Buterin

Wed, 03/25/2020 - 07:26
  • Alex Dovbnya

    The DEX market niche remains insignificant, but Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin wants to put it on the map with his new proposal

Decentralized exchanges remain a utopian idea despite numerous projects attempting to make them go mainstream. 

The fact that there is no way to swap Bitcoin for Ethereum (and vice versa) without relying on third parties is ‘embarrassing’ for Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin who recently floated the idea of a ‘trustless’ and ‘serverless’ DEX.

He wants to make it as easy to exchange BTC for ETH as to trade ERC-20 tokens with the help of the Uniswap protocol.   

Must Read
Ethereum (ETH) 2.0 Roadmap For Next Ten Years Unveiled by Vitalik Buterin - READ MORE

Why decentralized exchanges struggle

Entrusting your assets with a third party goes against the ethos of crypto. Centralized exchanges have been plagued by hacks, manipulation accusations, and regulatory hurdles. Yet, the market share of DEXs in the likes of IDEX and EtherDelta barely represents a drop in the bucket

The problem is that DEXs have a slew of shortcomings that overwhelm the allure of decentralization. With extremely low liquidity, no customer support, and a very limited number of trading options, these exchanges are too slow, inconvenient, and cumbersome for traders to touch. 

Must Read
Crypto Markets Don't Care About Coronavirus: Vitalik Buterin - READ MORE

Building bridges

Buterin’s proposal extends far beyond Bitcoin. The Canadian prodigy also wants to build DEX bridges between Ethereum and other ecosystems. 

He has already had a conversation about this with Zooko Wilcox, the CEO Electric Coin Company (ECC), to perform swaps between Ether and Zcash. Now, he wants to walk the walk.

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

EOS Worker Proposal Approved by Block Producers Despite Brendan Blumer Concerns. What's Next?

Bitcoin (BTC) Has Massively Outpaced Gold (XAU) Since 2011: VanEck’s Expert

Cardano Releases Hydra Solution to Accelerate Micropayments

EOS Worker Proposal Approved by Block Producers Despite Brendan Blumer Concerns. What's Next?

Wed, 03/25/2020 - 11:47
  • Vladislav Sopov

    The controversial EOS Worker Proposal announced by leading EOS block producers passed through its first stage of execution supported by numerous network participants

As reported by EOS Nation, a top-level EOS block producer, the new proposal has support from a 'strong consensus' of Eosians.

First level completed

Yesterday, EOS NAtion proudly announced that 34 block producers (both active and standby) approved the new EOS Worker Proposal. According to them, so far this is the 'strongest consensus reached on any EOS Mainnet proposal'.

The first multi-signature approval, executed yesterday, launched the eosio.wps system itself. This is an account that stores the funds required for new system operations. 

After the second multi-signature approval or MSIG execution, 50,000 EOS tokens will be transferred to the account from eosio.names. The third MSIG will deploy the Worker Proposal smart contract to the eosio.wps account.

Once the fourth approval is reached, the new proposal will re-consider the voting system in the whole network.

Controversial proposal

As previously reported by U.Today, with the new scheme, anyone is allowed to make a proposal for how the EOS blockchain should work for a small fee in EOS. Then, all block producers, both active and on stand-by, vote on the proposals (+1 point, -1 point, or zero points). A new proposal must score 20 points to pass. 

Must Read
Brendan Blumer of Block.one Criticizes New EOS Worker Proposal System. Here's Why - READ MORE

Brendan Blumer, CEO and co-founder of Block.one, outlined that:

Socially authorising the BP’s to direct token-holder funds into projects without a clear or measurable return of value is risky, and may open the door to corruption and external scrutiny

Vladislav Sopov

 Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockhain. Worked in independent analysis (Crypto Briefing) as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

EOS Worker Proposal Approved by Block Producers Despite Brendan Blumer Concerns. What's Next?

Bitcoin (BTC) Has Massively Outpaced Gold (XAU) Since 2011: VanEck’s Expert

Cardano Releases Hydra Solution to Accelerate Micropayments

