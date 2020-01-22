Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin Named Two 'Underrated' Blockchain Use-Cases

Typically, since 2017, leaders of crypto behemoths have avoided publicly supporting early-stage products. But Vitalik Buterin of Ethereum Foundation appreciates developers’ efforts in two blockchain use-cases.
Decade of blockchain-based reputation management
Jay Graber, former ZCash contributor, published a sneak peek from the presentation of the Matrix project that addresses decentralized messaging. She expressed her admiration for the product's progress and its focus on peer-to-peer informational solutions.
Vitalik Buterin entirely agreed with Mrs. Graber.
Moreover, he predicts that the 2020s will make this sector ‘bigger (...) and split into two main camps: subjective and cryptoeconomic’.
In further discussion, he appeared as a maximalist in the adoption of such solutions. According to Vitalik, there is no need for centralized intermediaries in blockchain-based reputation management or moderation:
I doubt verifying claims made by centralized systems is the best use case of decentralized systems!
More secure, more decentralized: end-to-end encryption + libp2p toolkit
Mrs. Graber showed some more details of the solutions Vitalik Buterin sent kudos to. According to the slides in her Twitter, Matrix will merge cutting-edge security technologies and game-changing decentralization instruments.
Namely, the famous end-to-end encryption used in Telegram Messenger will also protect the messages of Matrix users.
Also, a libp2p modular peer-to-peer networking stack will be utilized to establish decentralized connections. In combination with Riot protocol it will guarantee an unmatched level of attack-resistance.
Have you ever user decentralized messengers? Share your experience with us in the Comments!