Gems Launchpad Secures $198 Million in Less Than One Year

Gems, one of the most exclusive community-centric launchpads in Web3, has shared the details of its recent accomplishments. Also, it unveils its ambitions to launch a crypto exchange as soon as Q4, 2024.

First year for Gems: Three projects raised $198 million combined

Gems, a community-driven launchpad, has successfully raised a combined $198 million for its first three project launches in just 11 months. The platform, built around an exclusive investor network, offers a fresh take on crypto fundraising.

Welcome to Gems, a Crypto Power Hub designed to accelerate individuals and businesses in learning, trading, and collaborating within the digital finance ecosystem, fostering growth, innovation, and collective success.



Gems addresses the shortcomings of past models, such as the ICO boom of 2017, which was plagued by scams and volatility. Launchpads emerged as alternatives, but many prioritized quantity over quality, neglecting thorough vetting. As such, investing via launchpads was criticized by skeptics for low liquidity, extremely poor project compliance standards, a limited range of opportunities and so on.

In 2024, Gems tackled this issue head on. Its team of experts identifies high-potential Web3 start-ups and connects them with a curated network of "Leaders" - passionate investors eager to support promising ventures with funding and expertise.

Each project undergoes a rigorous vetting process, ensuring legitimacy to protect both investors and the wider community. This meticulous approach fosters trust and offers all parties a win-win scenario.

As a result, incubees of Gems get access to an amazing amount of liquidity generated by the community, while investors see their funds protected from ending in the wrong hands of scammers and market manipulators.

From launchpad to one-stop cryptocurrency ecosystem with GEMS token

Beyond its launchpad, Gems offers a comprehensive holistic ecosystem to support projects throughout their journey. The launchpad fosters post-launch engagement between investors and projects, accelerating growth and maximizing impact.

Gems released native cryptocurrency GEMS, which is the backbone of the product’s tokenomic design and community management policy.

Membership in Gems offers unique advantages, with the native GEMS token providing access to discounted presales and private sales on the platform. Committed investors holding specific amounts of GEMS can unlock further discounts, allowing them to participate in emerging start-ups at even better rates.

Also, GEMS allocations being necessary for unlocking investing opportunities protect the ecosystem from spam and dust attacks. However, these requirements will not result in increasing the “entry barrier” for average retail investors of various types.

Gems cryptocurrency exchange launch in the cards

Following its launchpad success, Gems has ambitious plans. By the end of 2024, it aims to launch a dedicated cryptocurrency exchange, further enhancing its ecosystem.

Additionally, they plan to establish an academy focused on educating "Leaders" and the wider community about the platform's projects, industry trends and developments. Therefore, Gems will encourage its community to advance the level of market understanding.

Also, the upcoming Gems Academy will play an important role in bringing the next cohort of investors to the Web3 segment with its challenges and opportunities.

Isaac Joshua, CEO of Gems, sees huge potential in the new phase of Gems’ growth and development:

Many ground-breaking projects struggle to secure funding despite the crypto market's growth. Gems bridges this gap by offering a new model that leverages a global network of enthusiastic investors.

With its focus on community, rigorous project selection and a comprehensive ecosystem, Gems sets a new standard for project funding and meaningful crypto investing.