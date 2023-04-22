Gemini to Launch Perpetuals Exchange With BTC/GUSD Pair, but There's Caveat

Gemini, one of leading regulated cryptocurrency ecosystems, opens new trading product outside US

Gemini, a top-15 cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, shares the details of its next products. Unfortunately, it will not be available for investors from the United States due to regulatory concerns.

Gemini to open non-US arm for BTC/GUSD perpetual contracts trading

According to an official announcement shared by the representatives of Gemini on its main blog, a new trading platform, Gemini Foundation, will be launched soon. It will offer derivatives trading for Bitcoin (BTC) in pair with Gemini Dollar (GUSD), the eighth-largest stablecoin pegged to the U.S. Dollar.

1/ Introducing Gemini Foundation – a non-US crypto derivatives platform.



Coming soon…https://t.co/HtFHHfAP8d — Gemini (@Gemini) April 21, 2023

The exchange services will not be available to traders in the United States of America. The platform will only be available in some jurisdictions, including Singapore, Hong Kong, India, Brazil, Israel, Nigeria, South Africa, South Korea, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, Vietnam and a number of offshore territories like Cayman Islands or BVI.

The platform will work with up to 100x leverage, while 20x leverage will be available by default. Traders will be able to deposit USD at a 1:1 rate with USDC and GUSD with no additional fees.

All funding payments and trading commissions will be charged in GUSD. Despite being named "Gemini Foundation," the platform is yet to get its "official" title.

More services pushed outside US by regulators

It is obvious that centralized exchanges are too concerned about the regulatory status of their services in the U.S. amid an accelerating regulatory witch hunt.

As covered by U.Today previously, major exchange Bittrex decided to wind down its operations in the U.S. on April 1, 2023. The platform stopped working due to "regulatory uncertainty."

Also, the largest U.S. crypto service Coinbase is considering relocating its headquarters to one of the crypto-friendly countries.