Gaming giant Razer is evaluating potential entry into crypto space
Gaming Giant Razer Exploring Crypto
Singaporean-American gaming firm Razer is currently mulling over entering the cryptocurrency space, according to CEO Tan Min-Liang.

During the company's annual general meeting that took place earlier today, Tan said that his company's user base was interested in digital assets.

However, Razer still has reservations about the industry's environmental impact and graphics cards.

Our user base is interested in crypto - but we're concerned about the impact it has on GPUs and the environment. But it's definitely something we're exploring right now.

No RazerCoin

Still, Razer is "unlikely" to issue its own cryptocurrency, but Tan claims that it may accept "one or more" cryptocurrencies for its hardware and services.

He claims that he is personally learning about various cryptocurrencies, adding that the crypto space is still in its early days.

Back in 2018, Razer started offering virtual rewards in return for idle computing power used for its cryptocurrency mining project.

