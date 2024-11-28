G6 Networks Fair-Launches GSX Token: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

G6 Networks, a new-gen blockchain protocol, has hit a major achievement in its roadmap by launching its GSX token, a digital asset designed to prioritize fairness, community participation and regulatory compliance.

G6 Network announces fair token launch, shares airdrop details

G6 Networks , a multi-purpose blockchain protocol for value transfer, scaling businesses and integration of distributed networks into real-world venues, finally releases GSX tokens in a fair and transparent manner.

Image by G6 Networks

The token launch, set at a fixed price of $0.85 per token across three tiers of token sale participants, eliminates all opportunities for speculative pricing and ensures equal opportunities for all participants regardless of their deposit sizes.

Early supporters are rewarded with extra bonus allocations, reinforcing the project's focus on building trust and fostering engagement centered on loyal blockchain enthusiasts.

The GSX token serves as a major utility token within G6’s ecosystem, enabling functionalities such as decentralized governance, staking and distributed storage, providing both individuals and enterprises with real-world applications. Also, GSX will serve as a form of validator reward for keeping the project secure and operable.

Gabor Bovai and David Six Pethes, the founders of G6 Networks, highlighted that the upcoming token release is of paramount importance to the project, its tokenomics and its potential massive adoption:

The GSX token launch and airdrop campaign symbolize our commitment to creating a decentralized and transparent blockchain ecosystem. By integrating robust compliance with innovative technology, we are laying the groundwork for a more accessible and secure blockchain future.

As part of the token launch, G6 Networks introduced an airdrop campaign to attract early adopters and cultivate a passionate community around the project’s developments. Hosted on the Intract platform, the program leverages a modern XP-based points system, incentivizing participants to complete social tasks and interact with project updates.

GSX token generation date finally revealed

The campaign includes an incentivized testnet phase, where users earn rewards while contributing to the development of the ecosystem.

Looking forward, the company is about to initiate private chain pre-booking in December 2024, host a Token Generation Event (TGE) in January 2025 and deliver enterprise-ready blockchain products by Q2, 2025.

Headquartered in Estonia, with token issuance in Hungary, G6 Networks is fully EU-regulated. Partnerships across Indonesia, Brazil, Switzerland and the EU, supported by validator sales that have raised $700,000, highlighting strong community backing.

The company prioritizes compliance with the latest EU regulation frameworks for digital assets. Positioning itself as a leader in regulatory adherence, G6 Networks operates in accordance with the European Union’s MiCA framework as well as global AML and KYC standards. The company has submitted its documentation to the National Bank of Hungary, aligning with stringent regulations to ensure transparency and security for its users.

New-gen solutions for blockchain integration in real-world use cases

G6 Networks tackles the industry's key obstacles, including complexity, lack of tangible use cases and privacy concerns. The company’s solutions, such as event proofs and identity management, are powered by the forthcoming Gen6 public chain, bridging the gap between traditional IT systems and Web3 technology.

Founded in early 2023, the blockchain has already scored some major accomplishments. G6 Networks participated in the Polkadot Blockchain Academy and made headlines by securing $244,000 in Polkadot Treasury funding.

Also, the team has developed, demonstrated and implemented its hybrid G6 MiddleWare (MW) technology.