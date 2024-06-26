Fuse Network Launches Fuse Summer 2024 Hackathon

Advertisement

Fuse Network (FUSE), a new-gen smart contract platform, invites all Web3 developers and enthusiasts to take part in its massive Fuse Summer 2024 Hackathon. The main events of the hackathon program will run from July 1 to July 21, 2024.

Fuse Summer 2024 Hackathon kicks off: What to know

Fuse Summer 2024 Hackathon, the most anticipated event for Fuse community members, is set to kick off this July. Fuse will host an opening ceremony on July 1, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. UTC, with Mark Smargon, CEO of Fuse, as the special guest.

🌴 The Fuse Summer 2024 Hackathon is just around the corner!



Join us from July 1st - 21st, 2024 to turn your ideas into groundbreaking solutions and share a $10,000 prize pool.



If you're into web or mobile development, this is a perfect opportunity to bring your vision to… pic.twitter.com/pm2ZSXYKfB — Fuse Network (@Fuse_network) June 25, 2024

Participants and attendees will be able to view the event on Discord, where they will gain insights, inspiration and a chance to speak to other members of the Fuse ecosystem.

Within the framework of the massive online program, participants in the Fuse Summer 2024 Hackathon will see up to two thrilling development options.

For mobile app enthusiasts, the Flutter SDK offers a powerful toolset to build sleek, innovative mobile applications that seamlessly integrate with the Fuse ecosystem.

Meanwhile, web app developers will create a new generation of protocols for the platform using Fuse SDK tooling.

$10,000 grants announced for DeFi, Mobile and Open Track categories

Mark Smargon, CEO of Fuse, welcomes Web3 developers with various backgrounds to attend the hackathon and submit their products for review:

The Fuse Summer Hackathon is more than just a competition. It’s an opportunity to make a real impact in the blockchain space. We’re excited to see the innovative solutions that participants will bring to the table, and we’re committed to supporting their journey through our extensive grants program.

The tracks of the hackathon include DeFi and Mobile programs, as well as the Open Track for the most eccentric and unusual ideas.

Winners can access Fuse Grants starting at $10,000 each, providing crucial funding to further their innovative projects. Furthermore, winners will be able to apply for Fuse Ecosystem Grants, totaling over $10 million, to bring their ideas to life.