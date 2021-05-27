Formation Fi Partners with Polygon (MATIC), Teases Double Rewards for MATIC Holders

Two projects join forces to release "secret dark pool" automated market maker. Also, farming startegies for their users will be advanced

The FormationFi (FORM) team addresses the sphere of "Smart Farming," i.e., risk-efficient yield farming strategies implementation. To upgrade its technical platform, FormationFi enters a strategic partnership with Polygon (formerly Matic Network).

FormationFi (FORM) partners with Polygon (MATIC) for chain-agnostic "yield farming"

According to a joint official announcement by the FormationFi (FORM) and Polygon (MATIC) teams, the two projects entered a long-term strategic partnership.

Image via Twitter

Once FormationFi (FORM) mechanisms go live on Polygon (MATIC), its users will enjoy reduced fees and increased transaction bandwidth.

Also, the user experience of "yield farming" strategies offered by FormationFi will be advanced with the new partnership. MATIC holders will gain access to cross-chain liquidity pool by FormationFi (FORM).

As a result, MATIC holders will be protected from impermanent losses even in periods of unparalelled cryptocurrency market volatility.

More strategies, more rewards

For a limited time, MATIC token-holders can also obtain rewards in both FORM (FormationFi native tokens) and MATIC via a single-sided cross-chain pool.

To become an "early bird" liquidity provider, DeFi users should simultaneously hold FORM and MATIC tokens in their wallets prior to the official pool launch.

The first providers will be granted generous mining rewards and significantly reduced swap fees. MATIC holders will be included in the FORM IDO whitelist raffle.