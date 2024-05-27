Floki Inu Unveils Trading Bot as Price Surges 18%

Floki Inu, one of the leading meme cryptocurrencies, has announced a closed beta mainnet launch of its own trading bot.

The bot will be available on the mainnets of Ethereum, Coinbase's Base as well as Binance's BNB.

For now, the beta is open to only 150 users for a period of two weeks. After that, the Floki Inu team will introduce the public version of the bot.

The closed beta launch will make it possible for the team to fix early bugs if they identify them. In addition, the project's team will be able to gather some feedback from users.

Participants who submit feedback or bug reports every week and trade at least four times per weevil will be able to receive an unspecified reward. They will also be required to submit a survey that will become available at the end of the beta testing period.

The bet is supposed to provide users with a "seamless" trading experience across several chains. FLOKI will be used as the bot's utility token. Half of the fees will be used to burn the meme coin.

Floki Inu, the meme cryptocurrency that was named after Elon Musk's Shiba Inu dog, gained prominence with its rather aggressive market campaign in late 2021. Its adverb on public transport in London and other places attracted some backlash.

Despite stiff competition, the meme coin has managed to stick around, currently occupying 53rd place by market capitalization. Over the past 24 hours, it has outperformed other major meme coins, with its price surging more than 18%.