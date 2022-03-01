Flickto Decentralized Media Launchpad Starts Remastered ISPO, Partners with Muesli Swap

Tue, 03/01/2022 - 16:20
Vladislav Sopov
Flickto, a pioneering decentralized media launchpad, shares advanced staking program details and announces crucial partnerships
Flickto Decentralized Media Launchpad Starts Remastered ISPO, Partners with Muesli Swap
Flickto, a Cardano-based decentralized media incubator, comes withISPO Remastered: here’s what changes for ADA holders.

Announcing ISPO remastered

Per the official statement shared by the first-ever Cardano-based decentralized media project incubator Flickto, it is ready to upgrade conditions for ADA stakers who take part in Flickto’s ISPO.

In ISPO Remastered, every ADA staker will receive 0.33 FLICK tokens per every ADA locked in one Cardano epoch.

Besides that, long-term delegators will receive other bonuses like exclusive NFTs, bonus FLICK rewards and early access to limited features of Flickto.

As covered by U.Today previously, ISPO is the unique Cardano-specific form of fundraising for early-stage cryptocurrency products.

Cardano's Community Media Launchpad Flickto (FLICK) Teases IDO and Beta Infrastructure Release

From December 2021, ADA holders can lock their tokens in favor of staking pools associated with Flickto. For doing so, they receive FLICK rewards proportionally to their contribution amount and lock-up periods.

MuesliSwap and Bazooka Bunny scored partnerships with Flickto

Besides launching ISPO remastered, Flickto shares the details of its newly-scored partnership. Last week, it partnered with MuesliSwap (MUESLI), one of the first decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols on Cardano (ADA) blockchain.

With this partnership, every holder of MuesliSwap’s native cryptocurrency, MILK, will be able to stake it in order to receive FLICK rewards.

Also, Bazooka Bunny, a renowned production house, has obtained official Flickto partner status. In the coming months, the next partnerships within the Cardano (ADA) ecosystem will be announced to accelerate massive adoption of what Flickto is doing.

As soon as in Q2, 2022, the platform will go live on mainnet with a full stack of options. Then, the voting platform will ensure its migration to the DAO model for all FLICK token holders.

Last but not least, the platform starts providing entrepreneurs and NGOs with support in corresponding areas of expertise.

About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

