Fiat Debasement Will Make Institutions Allocate to Bitcoin: Dan Tapiero

Latest Cryptocurrency News
Sun, 08/30/2020 - 11:47
Alex Dovbnya
Global macro investor Dan Tapiero claims institutions will turn to Bitcoin after gold
Cover image via twitter.com
Contents

 

Veteran macro investor Dan Tapiero claims that dollar debasement fears will eventually drive institutions to Bitcoin given that they are already diving into gold in his latest tweet

The two rivaling assets have been trading in tandem over the past month as investors are feverishly seeking safe havens.

A debasement hedge 

Tapiero’s bullish comment is related to the news about the Ohio Police & Fire Pension Fund (OP&F) adding a five percent gold allocation for diversifying its portfolio.  

With this move, the $16 bln wants to hedge itself against inflation that is widely expected to make a loud comeback due to the global recession.

The economic uncertainty, coupled with low interest rates and enormous monetary stimulus, recently pushed the lustrous metal to a record high of $2,089 in early August.  

image by tradingview.com

Despite dismissing gold in the past, billionaire Warren Buffett changed his tune this month by buying 21 mln shares of mining company Barrick Gold.

Goldman's Jeff Currie recently called gold “a hedge against debasement” during his appearance on CNBC:

“The way we like to describe gold is it’s a hedge against debasement.”      

Related
Former Coinbase CTO Balaji S. Srinivasan Says Space Gold Mining Might Benefit Bitcoin

Bitcoin has the Midas touch

As reported by U.Today, the correlation between Bitcoin and gold hit a yearly high of 67.1 percent earlier this August. 

With major hedge funds dipping their toes into the bellwether cryptocurrency, BTC is gradually turning into a macro-sensitive asset, as noted by Bloomberg’s Joe Weisenthal:

“I think one of the surprising things for me is the degree to which Bitcoin is becoming a macro-sensitive financial asset. Look how tight it is with gold today.”

As the U.S. Federal Reserve is striving to create more inflation, more companies could follow MicroStrategy’s suit by adopting Bitcoin as their reserve asset for diversification purposes. 

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.


Cryptocurrency Mining

Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020

Vladislav Sopov
Cryptocurrency Trading Bots

TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020

Alex Dovbnya
Latest Cryptocurrency News
4 days ago

Ripple Partner NBF, Visa and UAE Telecom Giant Launch Unique SME Platform in the UAE

Yuri Molchan
Latest Cryptocurrency News
2 days ago

Adam Back Calls XRP Losing Its Genesis Block "Biggest Fail Yet"

Alex Dovbnya
Latest Cryptocurrency News
5 hours ago

Feds Investigating Steve Bannon's Cryptocurrency Offering

Alex Dovbnya
Subscribe to our daily newsletter!
Thank you for subscribing!
This email address has already subscribed.
By pressing the "Subscribe button" you agree with our Privacy Policy

This site uses cookies for different purposes. Please set your preferences in Cookie Settings and visit our Cookie policy for more information on how and why cookies are used on this site.

Cookie policy