Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    XRP Price Prediction for February 19

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Wed, 19/02/2025 - 15:32
    Advertisement
    XRP Price Prediction for February 19
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The crypto market is mainly red, however, there are some exceptions to the rule, according to CoinStats.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    XRP chart by CoinStats

    XRP/USD

    The price of XRP has increased by 0.22% since yesterday.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP is in the middle of the narrow channel, between the support of $2.5192 and the resistance of $2.6322. As most of the daily ATR has passed, there are low chances of seeing sharp moves by tomorrow.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, the situation is similar to the local chart. Neither bulls nor bears are dominating, which means traders are unlikely to witness ups or downs in the near term.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, one should focus on the bar's closure in terms of the previous candle high. 

    Related
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for February 18
    Tue, 02/18/2025 - 14:41
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for February 18
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk

    If it happens above $2.80 and with no long wick, the rise may continue to the vital zone of $3.

    XRP is trading at $2.5978 at press time.

    #XRP Price Prediction

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Feb 19, 2025 - 15:27
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for February 19
    Price Analysis
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    News
    Feb 19, 2025 - 15:16
    XRP Rival XLM May See 88% Price Growth, Bollinger Bands Signal
    News
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Centralhash Highlights Profitable Opportunities in Bitcoin Cloud Mining
    Key Factors for KAS Miners to Consider in 2025
    Supermoon and Peanut Trade to Host Leading Founders & Investors during ETH Denver 2025
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Price Prediction for February 19
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for February 19
    XRP Rival XLM May See 88% Price Growth, Bollinger Bands Signal
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD