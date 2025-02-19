XRP Price Prediction for February 19

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The crypto market is mainly red, however, there are some exceptions to the rule, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement

XRP chart by CoinStats

XRP/USD

The price of XRP has increased by 0.22% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP is in the middle of the narrow channel, between the support of $2.5192 and the resistance of $2.6322. As most of the daily ATR has passed, there are low chances of seeing sharp moves by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, the situation is similar to the local chart. Neither bulls nor bears are dominating, which means traders are unlikely to witness ups or downs in the near term.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, one should focus on the bar's closure in terms of the previous candle high.

If it happens above $2.80 and with no long wick, the rise may continue to the vital zone of $3.

XRP is trading at $2.5978 at press time.