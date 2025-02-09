Binance's CZ: 'I Haven't Bought a Single Meme Coin'

Changpeng Zhao, the former CEO of Binance, has said that he has not bought any meme cryptocurrencies in a recent post. The same applies to non-fungible tokens.

He has also stressed that he is not shifting away from fundamentals. "Is CZ shifting away from fundamentals? No. I am a builder. I always focus on fundamentals," he said.

This comes after Binance listed the Test (TST) token. The ex-CEO clarified that he was not involved in the listing process.

"Why did TST get listed on Binance? I don’t know for sure. I am entirely NOT involved in their listing process," he said.

The test token was revealed in an educational video that was meant to explain the modus operandi of Four.meme, the first meme coin factory on the BNB Chain.

Earlier this week, CZ revealed that the token was picked up by the Chinese community, which made its market cap surge sharply higher.

Despite the fact that the tutorial was deleted, the meemcoin continued to gain traction. The team eventually reuploaded the video.

However, CZ made it clear that he was not endorsing the token. He has stressed that TST was not affiliated with Binance or anyone.

At the same time, the former Binance boss, who remains the top shareholder of the cryptocurrency trading giant, has also stressed that he is not against meme coins per se. The fact that he is not into something does not mean that he opposes it. The cryptocurrency mogul, whose net worth is estimated to be more than $60 billion, is also not sports cars or collecting art pieces.

CZ has said that memes are "fun," warning against going against the community. "I am not an expert in this area. There are plenty of die-hard defenders of memes. Don’t go against the community," he added.