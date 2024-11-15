    EUR/BTC Down by 80% Since This Scary ECB Prediction for Crypto

    Advertisement
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    Top crypto researcher Charles Edwards recalled epic ECB document that forecasted 'irrelevance' for Bitcoin (BTC)
    Fri, 15/11/2024 - 16:09
    EUR/BTC Down by 80% Since This Scary ECB Prediction for Crypto
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Shortly after the FTX/Alameda ecosystem collapse, European Central Bank (ECB) issued a panic-driven prediction of "irrelevance" that was allegedly coming for all cryptocurrencies. Charles Edwards of Capriole Investments says fiat will be done earlier.

    EUR/BTC lost 80% since ECB predicted Bitcoin's irrelevance

    The euro price has lost 80% against Bitcoin (BTC) since the European Central Bank (ECB) published its epic document by Ulrich Bindseil and Jürgen Schaaf. Dubbed "Bitcoin's last stand," it was full of scary predictions for Bitcoin (BTC), which was valued at $16,000 back then.

    Cryptocurrency analyst and investor Charles Edwards mocked ECB by recalling this report in his X account. He admitted that it might have coincided with the top of the EUR price, not Bitcoin's.

    Advertisement

    Also, the U.S. potentially adding Bitcoin (BTC) to the Federal Reserve might have dramatic effects on euro valuation. At the same time, he is sure that the failure of all fiat currencies is a matter of when, not if.

    HOT Stories
    Ex-Binance CZ Issues Big Crypto Warning: 'Be on the Right Side of History'
    Cardano (ADA) Price Goes Ballistic as Golden Cross Approaches
    60 Billion Dogecoin (DOGE) in 24 Hours: What's Happening?
    Ripple CEO: “The US Is Ready to Be The Crypto Capital of The World”

    Unlike ECB predictions, Edwards' own "Bitcoin Energy Value Model" that spelled out $100,000 for Bitcoin (BTC) in five years in March 2020 is unbelievably close to playing out.

    This week, Bitcoin (BTC) touched a local top at over $93,000. As such, it needs less than 7% to hit the six-digit milestone set by the analyst.

    ECB remains adamantly anti-crypto despite BTC price reaching new highs

    As covered by U.Today previously, a November 2022 report by ECB accelerated the post-FTX collapse panic. ECB advisors thought that Bitcoin (BTC) was on borrowed time.

    Related
    European Central Bank Issues Major Warning About Bitcoin
    Wed, 11/30/2022 - 14:00
    European Central Bank Issues Major Warning About Bitcoin
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Its uber-bullish performance in Q4, 2024, fails to convert ECB speakers. When it started rocketing, the regulator announced that this process would deepen the division of society.

    Related
    ECB Advisor on Bitcoin: "Eliminate It"
    Sun, 10/20/2024 - 18:49
    ECB Advisor on Bitcoin: "Eliminate It"
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Schaaf, one of the authors of the 2022 report, called to "eliminate" Bitcoin (BTC) as it drains liquidity, while its popularity results in reducing the purchasing power of traditional currencies.

    #European Central Bank #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 15, 2024 - 16:01
    685% Liquidations Imbalance Stuns Shiba Inu (SHIB) Amid $500 Million Crypto Bloodbath
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Nov 15, 2024 - 15:57
    Cardano (ADA) Price Might Reach $6 If History Repeats
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 10:16
    What Is Layer 2 in Blockchain?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 9:44
    How Does Bitcoin Mining Affect BTC Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Nov 1, 2024 - 15:05
    First-Ever True Female AI Chatbot Fiona and Future of AI Meme Coins: Interview With Ooli
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    A New Era of Player-Controlled Worlds: MetaGravity’s Vision with Edge of Chaos
    Prosper enters into long-term agreement with BITMAIN to provide Bitcoin miner hosting services
    “MEET48 Best7” Voting Event Officially Launches: A Web3 Stage for Everyone Who Wanna Be An Idol from Nov 15 to Jan 14
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    EUR/BTC Down by 80% Since This Scary ECB Prediction for Crypto
    685% Liquidations Imbalance Stuns Shiba Inu (SHIB) Amid $500 Million Crypto Bloodbath
    Cardano (ADA) Price Might Reach $6 If History Repeats
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD