Etherlink, Tezos' L2, Goes Live, Launches $3 Million Incentive Program

Etherlink, a layer-2 blockchain powered by Tezos' tech, successfully completed its public beta and is now officially production-ready. During ETHDenver 2025, its team shared the details of a massive incentive program and rewards scheme with $3 million up for grabs.

Etherlink's $3 million Apple Farm program kicks off next month

Etherlink, the first-ever mainstream layer-2 blockchain built on Tezos' technology, starts a dedicated builder’s program, designed to attract developers to build on the chain, and a rewards program called Apple Farm that will see up to $3 million of rewards distributed to participants in its first season.

Waitlists for the Etherlink Builder’s Program and Apple Farm open today, and the unveiling of these initiatives comes during a period of significant activity for the Etherlink ecosystem, including the rapid deployment of a number of RWA (real-world asset) and DeFi (decentralized finance)-focused apps.

Cédric Roche, Head of BD at Nomadic Labs, a Tezos R&D Hub in Paris, invites all developers to take part in Etherlink's Apple Farm and developer program:

The launch of Apple Farm and the reveal of a dedicated builder’s program for Etherlink mark a natural progression in Etherlink's growth story, but, most excitingly, this is just the start. With the recent launch of key platforms like uranium.io, and Superlend partnership, we're creating a robust foundation for sustained ecosystem growth that we're set to super-charge with these and other upcoming initiatives.

Apple Farm is an incentive platform designed to reward people for exploring the Etherlink ecosystem. With engagement features and a robust points system designed to incentivize meaningful on-chain actions, the program will initially focus on introducing users to DeFi applications.

Apple Farm introduces an innovative points-based system, where users earn "Apples" for participating in various DeFi activities.

Etherlink activates Bifröst upgrade: What changes?

In addition, the Etherlink Builder’s Program is expected to introduce the blockchain and its opportunities to a new generation of developers in the Web3 segment.

Today’s announcements come amid strong ecosystem momentum for Etherlink, including the successful recent implementation of the Bifröst upgrade, the launch of a dedicated “.etherlink” domain powered by Freename and integrations from DeFi leaders such as Spiko and Midas.

Etherlink’s infrastructure credentials are already well established; it serves as the backbone of the first decentralized platform for tokenized uranium trading uranium.io, has hosted multiple sold-out NFT collections and is integrated with major platforms, including Rabby Wallet and Nebula by Thirdweb.