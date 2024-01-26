Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin Raises Concerns Over Privacy in Modern Cars

Advertisement

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has voiced concerns about the privacy implications of modern cars, drawing attention to the often overlooked aspects of automotive technology.

Buterin's comments follow a detailed report by researchers Jen Caltrider, Misha Rykov, and Zoë MacDonald, which showcases the significant privacy issues in today's vehicles.

Rising privacy concerns in networked vehicles

The report mentioned by Buterin states that all 25 car brands evaluated received a "Privacy Not Included" warning label, indicating serious privacy shortcomings.

Modern vehicles, often described as "computers on wheels," collect an excessive amount of personal data, ranging from location to driving habits, and even inferring personal characteristics.

This data is not only used for vehicle operations but also for marketing and other business purposes. Furthermore, 84% of these brands are reported to share or sell this personal data, with 56% potentially sharing it with government agencies upon request.

This alarming level of data collection and sharing has raised significant privacy concerns among experts and consumers alike.

Technology and privacy

Buterin's post has sparked a discussion on social media about the balance between technological advancements and privacy.

Some users express interest in retrofitting classic cars to avoid modern privacy issues while others accuse Buterin of being a technology denier.

However, Buterin clarifies his stance, stating that he supports various modern technologies, including certain AI applications, but he maintains a critical view of specific technologies that pose privacy risks. "There's a small-but-important subset of things I worry about!" he stressed.