Schiff: Bitcoin (BTC) Price Hitting $10 Million Possible if This Happens

article image
Alex Dovbnya
Economist Peter Schiff has speculation on Bitcoin's potential to reach $10 million
Fri, 26/01/2024 - 5:47
Cover image via www.youtube.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Contents
Gold bug and renowned economist Peter Schiff recently commented on the potential future of Bitcoin, predicting that its value could soar to $10 million under certain economic circumstances. 

Schiff believes that such a scenario is conceivable if the U.S. dollar experiences a collapse similar to that of the German Papiermark in the early 20th century.

After World War I, Germany experienced hyperinflation, primarily during the years 1921-1923. This hyperinflation was so severe that the value of the Papiermark (the German currency at the time) dropped drastically, rendering it almost worthless.

It's important to note that Schiff's statement is hypothetical and presents an extreme scenario.

Selective optimism 

Schiff also engaged in a discussion about Bitcoin's performance relative to gold. He pointed out that regardless of Bitcoin's price fluctuations, its proponents often compare its growth favorably against gold. 

Schiff illustrated this with a hypothetical scenario: even if Bitcoin's value dropped to $100 in 2031 while gold rose to $10,000, Bitcoin supporters would still emphasize that Bitcoin had increased 100-fold in 20 years, compared to gold's 5-fold increase. 

This comparison, according to Schiff, demonstrates the selective optimism among Bitcoin enthusiasts.

Skepticism toward Bitcoin's intrinsic value

Schiff has consistently expressed skepticism about Bitcoin's intrinsic value and the investment vehicles associated with it, such as Bitcoin ETFs

He described Bitcoin as a product with no inherent value, whose worth is sustained by the collective belief in its value and limited supply. 

Schiff also criticized the coverage of Bitcoin ETFs by mainstream media, pointing out that many analysts who are now cautioning against these ETFs did not offer such advice prior to their launch. 

He also warned that investors in the various spot Bitcoin ETFs might face severe losses. 

#Bitcoin Price Prediction #Peter Schiff
About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

