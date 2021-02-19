ENG
RU

Ethereum Withdrawals Temporarily Suspended by Binance

News
Fri, 02/19/2021 - 13:23
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Binance has temporarily suspended Ethereum withdrawals due to congestion
Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world by reported trading volumes, has temporarily suspended withdrawals of Ethereum and Ethereum-based tokens.

Its Twitter announcement cites congestion as the reason behind the suspension.

The exchange assures its users that their funds are safe, promising to provide updates:

Rest assured funds are #SAFU and we apologize for any inconvenience caused. Updates to follow.

XRP Pushed Down to 7th Spot by Binance Coin as Ethereum Prints Record High

Ethereum's scaling issues come to a head

Earlier today, Ethereum spiked to a new all-time high of $1,952, but its lack of scaling threatens its dominance in the decentralized finance sector.  

The renewed congestion problems come amid the rapid growth of Binance Smart Chain (BSC) in the DeFi space. It is thriving off of Ethereum's inability to bring down the exorbitant cost of fees.

Earlier today, Changpeng Zhao, CEO of Binance, urged leading Ethereum-based DEX Uniswap to move to BSC.

Recently, Uniswap was surpassed by BSC-based PancakeSwap, according to CoinGecko data.

UPDATE: Binance resumed the withdrawals at 1:52 p.m. UTC.   

article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

