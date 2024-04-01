Advertisement
AD

    Ethereum Whale Swallows 13,500 ETH on Major Crypto Exchange

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    ETH trading down to $3,469 in wake of current market volatility
    Mon, 1/04/2024 - 15:50
    Ethereum Whale Swallows 13,500 ETH on Major Crypto Exchange
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    According to on-chain data, a large amount of 13,500 ETH has been transferred from Bitfinex, a major crypto exchange, to an unknown wallet.

    Advertisement

    The transfer of a substantial amount of Ethereum from Bitfinex to an unknown wallet has led to speculation within the cryptocurrency community about the possibility of a whale buying Ethereum.

    The transfer was spotted and reported by Whale Alert, a service that tracks large cryptocurrency transactions: "13,500 ETH worth $47,991,234 was transferred from Bitfinex to an unknown wallet."

    This transaction, however, is just the beginning of the story. According to further information obtained from Etherscan, the whale then proceeded to deposit the entire sum — 13,500 ETH — to the Spark Protocol, an emerging decentralized finance (DeFi) platform.

    SparkLend is a DeFi lending platform that leverages a credit line from Maker. By moving the substantial sum of ETH to Spark protocol, the whale may be positioning itself for participation in DeFi activities such as staking, lending or yield farming, which have become increasingly popular among investors seeking to maximize their returns on investment.

    Ethereum price action

    At the time of writing, ETH was down 4.22% in the last 24 hours to $3,469, in line with recent market volatility.

    Crypto analyst Ali suggests what might be the most brutal scenario for Ethereum right now: breaching the $3,400 support level. According to Ali, such a move could confirm a bear pennant formation on the daily chart, potentially triggering a major correction for ETH down to $2,800.

    Related
    Ethereum (ETH) Price History Hints at Double Digit Gains in Q2; What to Watch

    In another piece of news, Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin, in a recent blog post, unveiled the next steps in the "Purge" roadmap for ETH, which includes EIP-6780.

    EIP-6780 simplifies the Ethereum protocol by reducing the functionality of the "Selfdestruct" opcode, which destroys the contract that calls it and empties its code and storage so that it only works if the contract was created during the same transaction.

    #Ethereum News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    related image Cardano Records $1.1 Million Inflows Amid Crypto ETF Boom
    2024/04/01 15:47
    Cardano Records $1.1 Million Inflows Amid Crypto ETF Boom
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Cardano (ADA) Ready for 10x Dev Experience Upgrade: Details
    2024/04/01 15:47
    Cardano (ADA) Ready for 10x Dev Experience Upgrade: Details
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    related image XRP Ledger Hits Historic Milestone of 87 Million Ledgers: Details
    2024/04/01 15:47
    XRP Ledger Hits Historic Milestone of 87 Million Ledgers: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Wiki Finance Expo Hong Kong 2024 Is Coming in May!
    IXO™ 2024: South Korea's Largest Web3 Roadshow Expands Lineup
    Blockhain Sophon Secures $10M in Funding from Renowned Investors While Shrouded in Mystery
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ethereum Whale Swallows 13,500 ETH on Major Crypto Exchange
    Cardano Records $1.1 Million Inflows Amid Crypto ETF Boom
    Cardano (ADA) Ready for 10x Dev Experience Upgrade: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD