Ethereum Shows Bottoming Out Sign After Highest Capitulation Trading Ratio in 3.5 Years Emerged: Report

Sat, 05/07/2022 - 08:17
Yuri Molchan
Recent report reveals that the second biggest crypto shows signs of bottoming out, while the number of new investors hits an all-time high
Ethereum Shows Bottoming Out Sign After Highest Capitulation Trading Ratio in 3.5 Years Emerged: Report
In a recent tweet, Santiment on-chain data provider has shared that the number of ETH transfers while the participating addresses were at a loss exceeded that of when wallets were in profit by roughly 3.4 times.

That was the biggest increase of this ratio over the past 3.5 years (since mid November 2018).

Santiment team believes that this may be a sign of Ethereum bottoming out.

As for the number of Ethereum wallets in loss, according to data shared by Glassnode, it has hit a 2-year high, reaching 24,513,674.851.

The number of ETH wallets in profit has dropped to a one-month low of 55,470,222.548.

Bank of America Proves Bitcoin Is Not Portfolio Diversifier

While Ethereum has lost slightly over $1,000 since the start of the year, dropping to $2,661, new investors keep entering the ecosystem. As per Glassnode, the number of non-zero wallets has soared to a new historic peak of 80,166,298.

Small investors are also flowing in – the amount of wallets that hold 0.01+ ETH has climbed to an all-time high of 22,629,104.

#Ethereum News
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

