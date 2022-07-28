Ethereum Reaches New Important Milestone Ahead of Merge Event

Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency, has reached a new all-time high in daily active addresses, according to data provided by cryptocurrency analytics company IntoTheBlock.

Image by @intotheblock

More than 1.1 million addresses conducted ETH transactions yesterday, which is a whopping 48% higher than the previous record.



The exact cause of the sudden spike in activity remains unknown.



As noted by CoinMetrics researcher Kyle Waters, the massive increase was attributed to sending addresses. The number of receiving addresses remained basically the same. Furthermore, the number of small Ethereum transfers between $100 and $1,000 increased sharply. Binance received roughly 621,691 inbound ETH transfers. According to Conor Grogan, head of strategy at American cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, the sudden spike can be attributed to Binance doing a maintenance sweep instead of growing adoption.