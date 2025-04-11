Ethereum OG Capitulates With Massive Sale, 85% of Bitcoin Holders in Profit Despite Recent Price Plunge, 71,190,773 Million Dogecoin in 24 Hours: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Ethereum OG capitulates with massive sale

As reported by Lookonchain X account, yesterday, April 10, an Ethereum OG dumped nearly $17 million worth of ETH at almost $1,600 after two years of being dormant. The address in question received its ETH back in 2016, when the asset's price was just $8. It is interesting to note that the whale did not capitalize on Ethereum's price surge to $4,000, as it tends to sell during major market corrections instead. Even though it remains uncertain why the OG decided to get rid of its ETH stashes, the reason could stem from the massive bearishness surrounding Ethereum. On April 9, Ether dropped to yet another multiyear low of 0.01855 BTC on Binance before seeing a slight relief rally; ETH/BTC remains down 45% this year. At press time, ETH is changing hands at $1,555, down 1.38% over the past 24 hours, per CoinMarketCap.

85% of Bitcoin holders in profit despite recent price plunge

According to a recent X post by IntoTheBlock, there is some good news for Bitcoin investors . The on-chain data aggregator shared a chart, which demonstrates that over 85% of BTC holders remain in profit despite recent price drops. This week, the flagship crypto dipped to the low of $74,700, but has since rebounded above the $82,000 zone. Bitcoin's Monday crash was triggered by the U.S. president's announcement of new trade tariffs on 180 countries, and a threat of tariff escalation specifically toward China unless it backs off from its response to U.S. tariffs. However, optimism returned when the president announced a 90-day pause on tariffs, boosting investor confidence in risk assets like Bitcoin. Now, BTC is trading at $82,048, up less than 1% over the past 24 hours.

