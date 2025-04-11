Advertisement
    Ethereum OG Capitulates With Massive Sale, 85% of Bitcoin Holders in Profit Despite Recent Price Plunge, 71,190,773 Million Dogecoin in 24 Hours: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

    By Valeria Blokhina
    Fri, 11/04/2025 - 16:16
    Read U.Today's news digest to stay informed about the crypto world's latest events
    Check out U.Today's top three news stories over the past day.

    Ethereum OG capitulates with massive sale

    As reported by Lookonchain X account, yesterday, April 10, an Ethereum OG dumped nearly $17 million worth of ETH at almost $1,600 after two years of being dormant. The address in question received its ETH back in 2016, when the asset's price was just $8. It is interesting to note that the whale did not capitalize on Ethereum's price surge to $4,000, as it tends to sell during major market corrections instead. Even though it remains uncertain why the OG decided to get rid of its ETH stashes, the reason could stem from the massive bearishness surrounding Ethereum. On April 9, Ether dropped to yet another multiyear low of 0.01855 BTC on Binance before seeing a slight relief rally; ETH/BTC remains down 45% this year. At press time, ETH is changing hands at $1,555, down 1.38% over the past 24 hours, per CoinMarketCap.

    85% of Bitcoin holders in profit despite recent price plunge

    According to a recent X post by IntoTheBlock, there is some good news for Bitcoin investors. The on-chain data aggregator shared a chart, which demonstrates that over 85% of BTC holders remain in profit despite recent price drops. This week, the flagship crypto dipped to the low of $74,700, but has since rebounded above the $82,000 zone. Bitcoin's Monday crash was triggered by the U.S. president's announcement of new trade tariffs on 180 countries, and a threat of tariff escalation specifically toward China unless it backs off from its response to U.S. tariffs. However, optimism returned when the president announced a 90-day pause on tariffs, boosting investor confidence in risk assets like Bitcoin. Now, BTC is trading at $82,048, up less than 1% over the past 24 hours.

    71,190,773 million Dogecoin (DOGE) in 24 hours, What's happening?

    The crypto market is recovering after a pause on trade tariffs, which sparked massive liquidations totalling $468.45 million from 131,342 traders over the course of 24 hours. Dogecoin accounted for $11.26 million of these total liquidations. Data from CoinGlass revealed that DOGE investors lost a total of 71,190,773 million DOGE. Notably, short traders faced greater losses than long traders, with $6.81 million lost on short positions compared to $4.45 million on long positions. Currently, DOGE is up 2.58%, to the surprise of many traders who anticipated a continuing bearish trend, changing hands at $0.1576. Additionally, Dogecoin's market capitalization has increased from $22.47 billion to $23.46 billion; this recovery looks sustainable as ecosystem development signals the adoption of DOGE in Europe. As reported by U.Today, 21Shares plans to list the Dogecoin ETP on the Zurich-based SIX Swiss exchange.

    #Ethereum #Bitcoin #Dogecoin
