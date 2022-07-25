Ethereum Fees Plunge Ahead of Merge Event

Mon, 07/25/2022 - 08:38
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Ethereum fees have come down significantly, but don’t expect the merge to solve the network’s scaling issues
Ethereum Fees Plunge Ahead of Merge Event
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

According to data provided by blockchain data platform Dune Analytics, Ethereum’s seven-day average fee has reached the lowest level in 2022, plunging to just 16.98477 Gwei (roughly $7.51 at press time).

DUNE
Image by dune.com

During the bull market of 2021, the Ethereum network had been consistently plagued by exorbitant fees, which averaged at roughly $40. This made the blockchain unaffordable for the average Joe, which led to the rise of alternative platforms such as Solana.

Ethereum fees remain relatively low despite the fact that the price of the top cryptocurrency experienced a substantial rally over the last month. On Sunday, the price of Bitcoin surged to $1,664, the highest level since early June, before retracing lower.     

Will the merge reduce gas fees?   

The recent price spike came on the cusp of the hotly anticipated merge upgrade, which will allow the network to transition to the proof-of-stake algorithm.

While Ethereum 2.0 will consume much less energy compared to the computation-intensive proof-of-work iteration of the second-largest cryptocurrency, the merge will not reduce gas fees right out of the gate.

Related
Dogecoin Copycat Ends Up Being "Rug Pull"
Earlier this month, DeFi trader Vivek Raman explained that fees are not a function of the consensus mechanism. Hence, users will still have to use other Layer-2 solutions in order to spend less money on transactions.

While the Ethereum 2.0 upgrade was originally supposed to come with “sharding,” the technology that splits the main chain into many shards, it's no longer the case. Hence, the merge will not actually solve the network’s scaling woes by speeding up transactions and reducing fees.

#Ethereum News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image New Class Action Against Celsius Alleges Offering "Unregistered Securities" and Deceiving Customers
07/25/2022 - 11:35
New Class Action Against Celsius Alleges Offering "Unregistered Securities" and Deceiving Customers
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Vitalik Buterin: Ethereum Classic Is Fine Chain
07/25/2022 - 10:45
Vitalik Buterin: Ethereum Classic Is Fine Chain
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Crypto Analyst Chris Burniske Predicts These Paths for Market Prior to FOMC Meeting
07/25/2022 - 10:19
Crypto Analyst Chris Burniske Predicts These Paths for Market Prior to FOMC Meeting
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev