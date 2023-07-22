Ethereum (ETH) Sets New Record With $52 Billion Worth Securing Network

Sat, 07/22/2023 - 12:38
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Ethereum (ETH) achieves new level of security with $52 billion worth of network protection
Ethereum (ETH) Sets New Record With $52 Billion Worth Securing Network
Cover image via pixabay.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The second-largest cryptocurrency, Ethereum, has set a new record with a massive $52 billion worth now securing the ETH network.

Per IntoTheBlock, the Ethereum network is currently being secured by a staggering $52.3 billion, marking the highest value ever reached.

Recent data reveals that the total value of the ETH 2.0 Deposit Contract has reached an ATH of 26,232,679 ETH.

IntoTheBlock notes that as the value of ETH used to secure the network increases, it becomes increasingly challenging for any potential attacker to gain control over it.

Ethereum migrated to the proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus during the Merge upgrade last September. The proof-of-work (PoW) consensus was used by Ethereum for the first seven years of its life, much like Bitcoin.

The network's security was then derived from the enormous quantities of energy needed to solve mathematical puzzles, as any attacker would have to obtain 51% of the chain's energy usage, which is a nearly impossible feat.

Related
Dormant Ethereum (ETH) Address Wakes up From Eight Years of Inactivity

Ethereum is now secured by stakers rather than miners. To be a validator, which is in charge of ensuring the validity of new blocks, stakers must stake 32 ETH.

Consensus mechanisms, which allow a decentralized network to confidently decide which blocks to add to the chain, are the most important aspect of any blockchain's security. If the consensus mechanism is exploited, as might happen in a 51% attack, the chain could suffer irreparable harm.

Ethereum Deneb/Cancun testing efforts progress

Christine Kim summarizes the Ethereum ACDE call, a twice-weekly conference call where Ethereum client teams debate and plan updates to the Ethereum execution layer (EL).

This week, developers talked about DevNet 8 planning and some adjustments to Deneb/Cancun EIPs. Various teams are working on new software releases in advance of DevNet 8.

Related
New Ethereum Token ERC-223 Added to ETH Documentation, Here's What to Know

Developers will move on with the launch of the following test network once all client releases have passed the pertinent Hive tests for DevNet 8, which is scheduled to debut sometime in the first week of August, according to developers.

A shadow fork of Sepolia has already been finished by developers with a small number of clients, and this helped to find a few flaws in the client code.

#Ethereum News
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for July 22
07/22/2023 - 12:09
DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for July 22
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Sees 115% Rise in New Addresses in Days as New Era Launches
07/22/2023 - 11:46
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Sees 115% Rise in New Addresses in Days as New Era Launches
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image XRP Lawyer Hints What Might Happen if SEC Gets Appeal in Ripple Case
07/22/2023 - 10:49
XRP Lawyer Hints What Might Happen if SEC Gets Appeal in Ripple Case
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide