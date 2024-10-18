Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for October 18

    Denys Serhiichuk
    Can traders expect price blast from Ethereum (ETH) by end of week?
    Fri, 18/10/2024 - 13:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for October 18
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The correction has not lasted long, and prices of the majority of the cryptocurrencies are rising today, according to CoinStats.

    ETH chart by CoinStats

    ETH/USD

    The rate of Ethereum (ETH) has increased by 0.56% over the last day.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of ETH is in the middle of a narrow channel. As most of the daily ATR has been passed, there is little likelihood of any sharp moves by the end of the day.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the rate of the main altcoin is far from important levels. If buyers want to get back in the game, they need to restore the price to at least the interim zone of $2,700. 

    If that happens, there might be a possibility to see a test of the resistance of $2,799 soon.

    Image by TradingView

    On the weekly chart, the situation is similar to the daily time frame. If the price gets back to the $2,780 level, traders may witness a blast to the $3,000 range.

    Ethereum is trading at $2,616 at press time.

    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

