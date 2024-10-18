Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for October 18

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The correction has not lasted long, and prices of the majority of the cryptocurrencies are rising today, according to CoinStats.

ETH chart by CoinStats

ETH/USD

The rate of Ethereum (ETH) has increased by 0.56% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of ETH is in the middle of a narrow channel. As most of the daily ATR has been passed, there is little likelihood of any sharp moves by the end of the day.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the rate of the main altcoin is far from important levels. If buyers want to get back in the game, they need to restore the price to at least the interim zone of $2,700.

If that happens, there might be a possibility to see a test of the resistance of $2,799 soon.

Image by TradingView

On the weekly chart, the situation is similar to the daily time frame. If the price gets back to the $2,780 level, traders may witness a blast to the $3,000 range.

Ethereum is trading at $2,616 at press time.