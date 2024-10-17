Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for October 17

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bears are becoming more powerful, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement

BTC chart by CoinStats

BTC/USD

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has fallen by 0.81% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC is rather more bearish than bullish as it is near the support of $66,789. If the daily candle closes around that mark, there is a chance to see a breakout, followed by a move to the $66,500 range.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the price of the main crypto is trading in the narrow range. Traders may start thinking about a further upward move only if the rate gets back to the resistance of $67,922 and fixes above it.

If that happens, the rise may continue to the $69,000-$70,000 area.

Image by TradingView

On the weekly chart, one should pay attention to the interim zone of $70,000. If the rate reaches it, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the resistance of $73,794.

Bitcoin is trading at $67,254 at press time.