Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for October 17

    Advertisement
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Does Bitcoin (BTC) have energy for continued upward move?
    Thu, 17/10/2024 - 16:02
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for October 17
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bears are becoming more powerful, according to CoinStats.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    BTC chart by CoinStats

    BTC/USD

    The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has fallen by 0.81% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC is rather more bearish than bullish as it is near the support of $66,789. If the daily candle closes around that mark, there is a chance to see a breakout, followed by a move to the $66,500 range.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the price of the main crypto is trading in the narrow range. Traders may start thinking about a further upward move only if the rate gets back to the resistance of $67,922 and fixes above it. 

    Related
    XRP Price Prediction for October 16
    Wed, 10/16/2024 - 15:30
    XRP Price Prediction for October 16
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk

    If that happens, the rise may continue to the $69,000-$70,000 area.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the weekly chart, one should pay attention to the interim zone of $70,000. If the rate reaches it, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the resistance of $73,794.

    Bitcoin is trading at $67,254 at press time.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 17, 2024 - 15:58
    XRP Rockets 50% in Volume as SEC v. Ripple Appeal Drama Develops
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Oct 17, 2024 - 15:53
    Satoshi Predicted to Lose Bitcoin Crown by Christmas, Ripple President Speaks out on RLUSD Use Cases, $206 Million in Shiba Inu in 24 Hours: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    News
    Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 21, 2024 - 13:18
    Tron (TRX) Price Is Bullish, But There's a Catch
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Decentralized AI Summit at MIT votes OriginTrail, powered by Polkadot, as the best decentralized AI project
    Banking Transformation Summit 2024 Unveils Full Agenda and Speaker Lineup: Explore the Future of AI, Data, and Digital Transformation This November in Charlotte
    U2U Network Introduces First DePIN Subnet Node Sale for Decentralized Infrastructure Growth
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for October 17
    XRP Rockets 50% in Volume as SEC v. Ripple Appeal Drama Develops
    Satoshi Predicted to Lose Bitcoin Crown by Christmas, Ripple President Speaks out on RLUSD Use Cases, $206 Million in Shiba Inu in 24 Hours: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD