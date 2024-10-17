DOGE Price Prediction for October 17

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Most coins from the top 10 list are facing a correction, according to CoinMarketCap.

Advertisement

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

DOGE is one of the biggest losers today, falling by 4.56%.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of DOGE is trading near the local support level of $0.1206. If a bounce back does not occur by the end of the day, one can expect a test of the $0.12 zone tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, bulls have failed to maintain yesterday's growth. If the daily bar closes around current prices, traders may witness a drop to the $0.115 area until the end of the week.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the picture is neutral, as none of the sides has seized the initiative yet. In this case, there are low chances to see any sharp moves soon.

All in all, sideways trading in the zone of $0.11-$0.13 is the more likely scenario.

DOGE is trading at $0.1206 at press time.