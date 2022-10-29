Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for October 29

Original U.Today article

How big are chances to see further growth of Ethereum (ETH)?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The market does not seem to need any time for rest as the prices of all the top 10 coins are rising.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is one of the most rising coins, its price has rocketed by 8.39%.

Despite the rise, Ethereum (ETH) has formed a local resistance level at $1,640 after its false breakout. However, if the rate remains above $1,600, the growth might continue tomorrow as the volume is high.

On the daily time frame, Ethereum (ETH) has broken the vital $1,600 mark. If bears cannot seize the initiative, the rise might continue next week, which could lead to a test of the $1,700 zone.

From the midterm point of view, Ethereum (ETH) has started to realize the accumulated energy.

If the situation remains the same, traders may see the price of the leading altcoin near the closest resistance at $1,789 by mid-November.

Ethereum is trading at $1,619 at press time.