Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for October 29

Sat, 10/29/2022 - 14:22
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
How big are chances to see further growth of Ethereum (ETH)?
The market does not seem to need any time for rest as the prices of all the top 10 coins are rising.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is one of the most rising coins, its price has rocketed by 8.39%.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView

Despite the rise, Ethereum (ETH) has formed a local resistance level at $1,640 after its false breakout. However, if the rate remains above $1,600, the growth might continue tomorrow as the volume is high.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView

On the daily time frame, Ethereum (ETH) has broken the vital $1,600 mark. If bears cannot seize the initiative, the rise might continue next week, which could lead to a test of the $1,700 zone.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, Ethereum (ETH) has started to realize the accumulated energy.

If the situation remains the same, traders may see the price of the leading altcoin near the closest resistance at $1,789 by mid-November.

Ethereum is trading at $1,619 at press time.

#Ethereum Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

