DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for October 28

The market has faced a correction after a few days of continued growth.

DOGE/USD

DOGE is an exception to the rule, rocketing by 8.27% over the last 24 hours.

Even though the day has started with a drop, bulls were able to seize the initiative. At the moment, one needs to pay attention to yesterday's peak at $0.08852.

If the daily candle closes around it or even above, the growth may continue to the important resistance zone at $0.09 soon.

DOGE is trading at $0.08472 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB could not keep up with the rise of DOGE, falling by 0.72%.

From the technical point of view, SHIB remains trading in a wide channel as neither bulls nor bears have accumulated enough power for a sharp move. However, if the price gets to the $0.000011 mark and fixes there, that might be a prerequisite for a midterm bull run to $0.00001150.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001091 at press time.