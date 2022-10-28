DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for October 28

The market has faced a correction after a few days of continued growth.
DOGE/USD
DOGE is an exception to the rule, rocketing by 8.27% over the last 24 hours.
Even though the day has started with a drop, bulls were able to seize the initiative. At the moment, one needs to pay attention to yesterday's peak at $0.08852.
If the daily candle closes around it or even above, the growth may continue to the important resistance zone at $0.09 soon.
DOGE is trading at $0.08472 at press time.
SHIB/USD
SHIB could not keep up with the rise of DOGE, falling by 0.72%.
From the technical point of view, SHIB remains trading in a wide channel as neither bulls nor bears have accumulated enough power for a sharp move. However, if the price gets to the $0.000011 mark and fixes there, that might be a prerequisite for a midterm bull run to $0.00001150.
SHIB is trading at $0.00001091 at press time.