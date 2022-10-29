XRP Price Analysis for October 29

Original U.Today article

Can one expect slight correction of XRP before further rise?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Bulls keep dominating as all the top 10 coins are in the green zone.

XRP/USD

XRP is following the rise of other coins, growing by 2.09%.

On the hourly chart, Saturday has started with a false breakout of the $0.47047 level. If buyers hold the initiative, the rise may continue to the $0.4850 mark until the end of the day.

On the daily chart, XRP has started to rise after being in an accumulation phase for quite a long time.

At the moment, one needs to pay attention to the $0.48211 mark. If the bar closes around it, the sharp rise may lead to the resistance zone at $0.50.

Analyzing the chart against Bitcoin (BTC), XRP might need more energy as the price keeps trading sideways against the low volume. If the rate gets to the BTC 0.00002320 mark, the altcoin might start rising faster than the leading cryptocurrency.

XRP is trading at $0.47839 at press time.