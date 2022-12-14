Original U.Today article

Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for December 14

Do buyers have power for midterm growth?
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for December 14
Bears are back in the game after slight recent growth.

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) could not follow the slight growth of Bitcoin (BTC), falling by 0.53%.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView

Despite the fall, the price of Ethereum (ETH) has made a false breakout of the support level at $1,317.10. However, the rise has been stopped at the local resistance level of $1,332.80.

If the daily candle closes near that mark, the upward move might continue tomorrow.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView

On the daily time frame, Ethereum (ETH) confirmed the test of the $1,350 level yesterday. At the moment, traders should pay attention to it, as its possible breakout might be the start of a midterm rise as enough energy has been accumulated for such a move.

ETH/BTC chart by TradingView

The volatility keeps declining on the chart against Bitcoin (BTC), as the price has not decided yet which way to go. The resistance at 0.076133 remains a level of great importance; however, buyers need more time to get stronger if they want to seize the initiative.

Ethereum is trading at $1,328 at press time.

Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

