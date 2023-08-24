Original U.Today article

Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for August 24

Thu, 08/24/2023 - 17:48
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Can the Ethereum (ETH) price rise in the short-term?
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for August 24
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Buyers remain more powerful than sellers to a certain extent as the prices of most of the coins are rising.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

ETH/USD

The price of Ethereum (ETH) has increased by 0.84% over the past 24 hours.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView

Image by TradingView

On the short-term chart, traders should keep an eye on the immediate resistance level at $1,650.9. Should a false breakout occur, the price could potentially climb to the range of $1,660 to $1,670 in the near future.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView

Image by TradingView

Conversely, the daily chart presents a different scenario. The bullish momentum was unable to sustain yesterday's gains.

Related
DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for August 23

If the situation remains unchanged by the end of the day, sellers could potentially take control, causing the price to drop toward the crucial $1,600 level.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView

Image by TradingView

Over a weekly timeframe, it is crucial to monitor the closing price of the candlestick. If selling pressure persists and the candlestick closes near the support level of $1,571, we could witness a sharp decline to the $1,450 to $1,500 range.

Ethereum is trading at $1,648 at press time.

#Ethereum Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image XRP Price Analysis for August 24
08/24/2023 - 17:07
XRP Price Analysis for August 24
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Euro Stablecoin EUROe Launches on Solana, Fiat Gateway Available
08/24/2023 - 16:55
Euro Stablecoin EUROe Launches on Solana, Fiat Gateway Available
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Bitcoin Steals Spotlight on German Quiz Show
08/24/2023 - 16:40
Bitcoin Steals Spotlight on German Quiz Show
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya