DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for August 23

Original U.Today article

How great are chances to see rise of meme coins shortly?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market is trading sideways as the prices of some coins are rising, while others keep falling.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has risen by 1% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

Today's slight rise has not affected the general technical position of DOGE on the daily chart. At the moment, the rate is far from the main levels, which means that sideways trading remains the more likely scenario for the next few days.

Bulls have a chance to seize the initiative only if the price fixes above the $0.066 area.

DOGE is trading at $0.0632 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB is more of a gainer than DOGE, going up by almost 4% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

From the technical point of view, SHIB is trading similarly to DOGE as the rate is trading between the support of $0.00000760 and the resistance at $0.00000878. As none of the sides has seized the initiative yet, consolidation in the range of $0.000008-$0.0000085 is the more likely scenario until the end of the week.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000823 at press time.