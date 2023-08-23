Original U.Today article

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for August 23

Wed, 08/23/2023 - 18:00
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Can traders expect local bounce back of Bitcoin (BTC) soon?
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for August 23
Bulls are trying to seize the initiative by the end of the day, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.

BTC/USD

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has increased by 0.21% over the past 24 hours.

On the hourly chart, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) is looking bullish as it is trying to fix above the vital zone of $26,000.

If that happens, there is a good chance of seeing a resistance breakout, followed by further growth to the $26,500 area.

On the daily time frame, the rate of BTC is not ready yet for a sharp move as it has not accumulated enough energy yet. However, if the upward move continues to the resistance at $26,264, buyers might seize the initiative, which could lead to a possible test of the $27,000 mark soon.

On the weekly chart, the price of BTC has made a false breakout of the support of $25,601. If the bar closes far from that mark, one can expect a correction to the $26,800-$27,000 zone by the end of the month.

Bitcoin is trading at $26,117 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

