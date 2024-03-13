Advertisement
AD

Ethereum (ETH) Fees on Verge of Falling Down, Here's How

Advertisement
article image
Arman Shirinyan
This Ethereum update might send fees to new lows
Wed, 13/03/2024 - 12:45
Ethereum (ETH) Fees on Verge of Falling Down, Here's How
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The Ethereum network is poised for a transformative shift with the imminent launch of the Dennison upgrade today at 1:55 p.m. UTC, marked by the implementation of EIP-4844. This improvement is set to usher in a new era of efficiency, propelling Ethereum's utility and accessibility to the next level by significantly reducing gas fees, especially on Starknet.

Advertisement

What is EIP-4844, and how will it change the game? In essence, it introduces a novel concept known as "blob" transactions, which utilize a distinct "blob" resource separate from traditional gas. This segregation is revolutionary; it means that Ethereum users and rollup operations no longer have to vie for the same network space, effectively decluttering the transactional highway and allowing for smoother, quicker and cheaper transfers.

ETHUSD
ETH/USD Chart by TradingView

Imagine a dedicated express lane on the transaction highway exclusively for layer-2 (L2) users, with Starknet engines roaring in anticipation. This innovation is particularly significant considering that rollups are deemed the paramount trustless scaling solution for Ethereum, both now and potentially into the future. 

Related
Bitcoin (BTC) Preparing for Next Parabolic Run, Say Analysts

High transaction fees on layer 1 have long been a stumbling block for user adoption and application development. EIP-4844 aims to knock down this barrier, enabling a move to rollups across the ecosystem, fostering low fees without compromising on decentralization.

The implementation of EIP-4844 is a testament to Ethereum's forward-thinking design. It uses KZG commitments, which are efficient, have fixed-size proof and are compatible with future data-availability-sampling methods. 

These changes are part of the larger "danksharding" proposal and will be integrated into the beacon nodes. This is a crucial step, as future sharding efforts will only necessitate alterations to the beacon node, liberating the execution layer to focus on additional initiatives.

#Ethereum #Starknet
About the author
article image
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Slips From Top 10, Yet Optimism Remains
2024/03/13 13:46
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Slips From Top 10, Yet Optimism Remains
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Mysterious Whale Joins Telegram IPO Hype and TON Price Rally
2024/03/13 13:46
Mysterious Whale Joins Telegram IPO Hype and TON Price Rally
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Pepe (PEPE) Whale Moves Over 2 Trillion Tokens - What's Happening?
2024/03/13 13:46
Pepe (PEPE) Whale Moves Over 2 Trillion Tokens - What's Happening?
Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

ceτi AI Announces Successful Launch of Revolutionary Decentralized AI Infrastructure Token
2024 Most Anticipated Project? InsanityBets (IBET) Hype Builds as Cardano (ADA) and Solana (SOL) Users Targeted
Blast Futures is LIVE on Blast Mainnet, Offers 3% on All Deposits
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Slips From Top 10, Yet Optimism Remains
Mysterious Whale Joins Telegram IPO Hype and TON Price Rally
Ethereum (ETH) Fees on Verge of Falling Down, Here's How
Show all