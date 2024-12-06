22,018,660 XRP Stun World's Largest Crypto Exchange

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Despite market volatility hitting XRP, bullish sentiment continues to dominate the asset. According to Whale Alert, a crypto data tracker on X, a large transaction of 22,018,660 XRP, equivalent to approximately $50,355,056, was initiated on-chain.

Advertisement

Whale activity and its bullish implications

The whale moved the asset from Binance, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, to a private wallet address. This is significant as it shows the whale might have the intention to secure the XRP for long-term storage. If this is the case, it indicates strong confidence in XRP's future outlook.

Additionally, transfers to private wallets are generally considered bullish because the tokens are unlikely to be sold immediately. XRP whales buying such large volumes might drive up buying sentiment on the broader market.

This helps reduce selling pressure on the asset. When selling pressure is low, investors might decide to buy more, and such development could bring about a price gain for XRP.

As earlier reported by U.Today, following XRP’s climb above the $2 mark, there has been growing interest in the token. A Nasdaq-listed company, Worksport, has indicated interest in getting crypto exposure through XRP and Bitcoin.

Worksport CEO Steven Rossi referred to XRP as an increasingly reliable store of value. Such institutional adoption could help drive up the value of XRP on the market.

Can XRP cross $3 threshold?

As of this writing, XRP is being exchanged for $2.26, a 5.32% decrease in the last 24 hours. XRP’s fluctuation has seen the token dip to $2.23 before posting a rebound, as it struggles to stay above the $2 mark.

Earlier this week, anticipation built among investors that XRP would breach the $3 level. However, XRP needed to break through the $2.85 to $2.90 resistance level to do so, a feat that has proven daunting over the past few days.

With growing hype around XRP ETF and positive regulations in the U.S., the coin has the fundamentals on which to anchor its growth.