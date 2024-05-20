Advertisement
AD

    Ethereum ETF Approval Odds Suddenly Surge. Here's Why

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Ethereum ETF approval odds have suddenly skyrocketed just days ahead of the key decision
    Mon, 20/05/2024 - 19:50
    Ethereum ETF Approval Odds Suddenly Surge. Here's Why
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bloomberg analysts James Seyffart and Eric Balchunas have increased the odds of spot Ethereum approval to a whopping 75% in what appears to be a last-minute reversal.

    Advertisement

    According to Balchunas, there is some "chatter" that the SEC might be doing a 180 on this issue (which might be due to political pressure).  

    Prior to this, the industry consensus appeared to be that these ETFs would be denied due to the lack of engagement between ETF issuers and the SEC. The Bloomberg analysts claimed that the probability of these products being greenlit by the regulator was just 10%. However, former Grayscale CEO Michael Sonnenshein said that he was "optimistic" ahead of the Ethereum ETF approval deadline. 

    Related
    Mon, 05/20/2024 - 16:19
    Vitalik Buterin Shares Rare Ethereum (ETH) Roadmap Update
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    Following the latest developments, Seyffart and Balchunas have now capped the approval odds at 75% until they see possible filing updates.

    According to Fox Business reporter Eleanor Terrett, things are currently evolving "in real time." 

    Jake Chervinsky, a popular cryptocurrency analyst, has noted that the approval of spot Ethereum ETFs would be "shocking" to everyone he knows in DC. If the SEC actually makes such a move, it could signal a major shift in US crypto policy following the bipartisan SAB 121 vote.      

    As reported by U.Today, the SEC is expected to announce its final decision regarding the VanEck ETF proposal on May 23.  

    Related
    Tue, 05/14/2024 - 15:14
    Here's Why Ethereum ETF Could Be Denied
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    The price of Ethereum has now surged over 8% over the past hour alone, touching the $3,400 level. In the meantime, the Bitcoin price is approaching $70,000. 

    Ethereum open interest has increased by $1 billion in just a single hour, with traders "aggressively" opening long positions.     

    According to GlassGlass data, more than $86 million worth of shorts has been liquidated over the past hour alone. 

    #Ethereum News
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    related image Bitcoin Bulls Push BTC Price Past $68K. Is $70K Next?
    2024/05/20 19:55
    Bitcoin Bulls Push BTC Price Past $68K. Is $70K Next?
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image Vitalik Buterin Shares Rare Ethereum (ETH) Roadmap Update
    2024/05/20 19:55
    Vitalik Buterin Shares Rare Ethereum (ETH) Roadmap Update
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Cardano: 21 Billion ADA Shifted in Anticipation of Major Price Boost
    2024/05/20 19:55
    Cardano: 21 Billion ADA Shifted in Anticipation of Major Price Boost
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    CryptoGames Integrates Polygon (MATIC) for Enhanced User Experience
    Fairspin Unveils TFS Token: The Game-Changer in iGaming
    Solana Meme Coin Penguiana Hits Softcap As The Presale Raises Over 1500 SOL, Set To Release P2E Game Demo Next Month
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ethereum ETF Approval Odds Suddenly Surge. Here's Why
    Bitcoin Bulls Push BTC Price Past $68K. Is $70K Next?
    Vitalik Buterin Shares Rare Ethereum (ETH) Roadmap Update
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD