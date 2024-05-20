Advertisement
AD

    Vitalik Buterin Shares Rare Ethereum (ETH) Roadmap Update

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Vitalik Buterin breaks silence on Ethereum's future with rare update
    Mon, 20/05/2024 - 16:19
    Vitalik Buterin Shares Rare Ethereum (ETH) Roadmap Update
    Cover image via youtu.be
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Vitalik Buterin, creator of Ethereum, recently provided an update on the ETH roadmap, detailing significant progress and upcoming developments for the blockchain network. This follows the recent Dencun upgrade, implemented on March 13, which aims to reduce costs for layer-2 transactions and improve data availability.

    Advertisement

    The Dencun upgrade introduced proto-danksharding, also known as EIP-4844, which allows for the inclusion of data "blobs" in blocks. This upgrade marks a substantial improvement in network efficiency, building on the previous successes of the Merge and Shanghai upgrades.

    Related
    Sun, 05/19/2024 - 10:35
    Vitalik Buterin's Ethereum Statement Raises Rumbling on X, Here's Why
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    The next in line are The Verge and The Purge upgrades. The first will see the integration of Verkle trees, which will enable stateless clients and reduce the cost of running a node. This change is anticipated to allow for a tenfold increase in the layer-1 gas limit, resulting in cheaper transactions. 

    The latter aims to simplify the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) by removing certain features, such as the SELFDESTRUCT opcode and the 2,300 gas stipend. This simplification will streamline the EVM and enhance its efficiency.

    ""
    Ethereum Roadmap by Vitalik Buterin

    Related
    Mon, 05/20/2024 - 10:00
    Ethereum (ETH) Nears Key Breakout, Eyes $4,000 Target
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt

    In the latest post, Buterin noted that the ban on the SELFDESTRUCT opcode is nearly complete. While the opcode remains for now, its most problematic behavior — editing an unlimited number of storage slots simultaneously — has been addressed with the Dencun upgrade. This adjustment is an important step toward simplifying Ethereum’s protocol and improving its security and performance.

    These updates highlight Ethereum's ongoing efforts to evolve into a more scalable and efficient blockchain. 

    #Ethereum #Ethereum News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    related image Cardano: 21 Billion ADA Shifted in Anticipation of Major Price Boost
    2024/05/20 16:14
    Cardano: 21 Billion ADA Shifted in Anticipation of Major Price Boost
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Peter Brandt Urges to Ignore Peter Schiff's 'Bitcoin Is Dead' Claim, Half Trillion SHIB Moved in 24 Hours, 7,000 ETH Mysteriously Moved to Robinhood: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    2024/05/20 16:14
    Peter Brandt Urges to Ignore Peter Schiff's 'Bitcoin Is Dead' Claim, Half Trillion SHIB Moved in 24 Hours, 7,000 ETH Mysteriously Moved to Robinhood: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
    related image Shiba Inu: 58 Trillion SHIB Sparks Bull-Bear Faceoff
    2024/05/20 16:14
    Shiba Inu: 58 Trillion SHIB Sparks Bull-Bear Faceoff
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    CryptoGames Integrates Polygon (MATIC) for Enhanced User Experience
    Fairspin Unveils TFS Token: The Game-Changer in iGaming
    Solana Meme Coin Penguiana Hits Softcap As The Presale Raises Over 1500 SOL, Set To Release P2E Game Demo Next Month
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Vitalik Buterin Shares Rare Ethereum (ETH) Roadmap Update
    Cardano: 21 Billion ADA Shifted in Anticipation of Major Price Boost
    Peter Brandt Urges to Ignore Peter Schiff's 'Bitcoin Is Dead' Claim, Half Trillion SHIB Moved in 24 Hours, 7,000 ETH Mysteriously Moved to Robinhood: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD