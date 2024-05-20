Advertisement
AD

    SEC to Finally Make Decision Regarding Ethereum ETFs This Week

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Ethereum ETF applications are approaching decision deadlines
    Mon, 20/05/2024 - 6:51
    SEC to Finally Make Decision Regarding Ethereum ETFs This Week
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is expected to either approve or reject spot Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs) this week. 

    Advertisement

    The last deadline for the SEC to decide on VanEck's application is set for May 23. The proposal jointly filed by Cathie Wood's investment management firm ARK Invest and ETF issuer 21Shares will get its verdict from the agency the following day. 

    The list of contenders to launch a spot Ethereum ETF also includes such names as BlackRock, Fidelity, Bitwise, Galaxy Digital, Franklin Templeton, and Hashdex. 

    Related
    Thu, 04/25/2024 - 11:24
    US to Deny Spot Ethereum (ETH) ETFs Next Month: Sources
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    The SEC is very likely to reject spot Ethereum applications. Industry observers believe that this will be the case based on the lack of engagement between the agency and ETF issuers.

    While it is almost certain that the SEC is going to reject these products for now, it remains to be seen what official reason for the rejection is going to be stated in the agency's upcoming order. Bitwise's Matt Hougan suggested that the ETF could be rejected due to insufficient data. Meanwhile, some legal analysts like  Scott Johnsson believe that the SEC might recognize the underlying asset as an unregistered security in its order. 

    Related
    Sun, 04/21/2024 - 12:12
    Ethereum ETF Not Happening in May, Top Analyst Claims
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    A new 2024 low against Bitcoin 

    Meanwhile, Ethereum recently reached a new yearly low against Bitcoin (0.044 BTC) on May 16. It has managed to recover about 6% from that yearly low. However, the sentiment remains bearish due to the upcoming ETF decision. 

    The flagship altcoin is currently trading at $3,104, according to CoinGecko data.  

    #Ethereum News
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    related image Linux Inventor Says He Doesn’t Believe in Crypto
    2024/05/20 06:56
    Linux Inventor Says He Doesn’t Believe in Crypto
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image Is XRP in 'Crab Market'? Solana (SOL) Reaches Major Resistance Level Before $200, Ethereum (ETH) Really Needs This Price Level
    2024/05/20 06:56
    Is XRP in 'Crab Market'? Solana (SOL) Reaches Major Resistance Level Before $200, Ethereum (ETH) Really Needs This Price Level
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image What Berkshire's Holdings Can Tell Us About Bitcoin's Future Price
    2024/05/20 06:56
    What Berkshire's Holdings Can Tell Us About Bitcoin's Future Price
    Dan BurginDan Burgin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Fairspin Unveils TFS Token: The Game-Changer in iGaming
    Solana Meme Coin Penguiana Hits Softcap As The Presale Raises Over 1500 SOL, Set To Release P2E Game Demo Next Month
    Aleph Zero Launches Alephoria: Exciting Airdrops, Tournaments, and Rewards Await Users
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    SEC to Finally Make Decision Regarding Ethereum ETFs This Week
    Linux Inventor Says He Doesn’t Believe in Crypto
    Is XRP in 'Crab Market'? Solana (SOL) Reaches Major Resistance Level Before $200, Ethereum (ETH) Really Needs This Price Level
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD