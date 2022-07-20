Ethereum Creator Vitalik Buterin Pens Appreciation to Shiba Inu Community

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The Shiba Inu community has received praise from Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin. While responding to a tweet about a fellowship that saw the first batch of Vitalik Buterin Fellows in AI Existential Safety deployed, the Ethereum creator wrote, "Big thanks to the Shiba Inu community, whose cryptocurrency made these fellowships possible."

🤍 @VitalikButerin showing gratitude towards the community #SHIB and the many fellowships met along the way. https://t.co/B9mGoQT8WT — MILKSHAKE (@shibainuart) July 20, 2022

This was well received by the Shiba Inu community.

The ETH co-founder, who was unwillingly gifted half of the Shiba Inu supply by its creator, made headlines last year when he gave $1 billion worth of SHIB to a pandemic-focused relief fund.

Shiba Inu has been listed on Filipino cryptocurrency exchange Coins.ph, according to a recent announcement. The move comes nearly a week after the exchange teased the listing of SHIB on its trading platform.

Ads

Shiba Inu's profitability increases

Shiba Inu's profitability has increased, per IntoTheBlock data. IntoTheBlock's In/Out of the Money gives the percentage of addresses that are profiting (in the money), breaking even (at the money) or losing money (out of the money) on their positions at the current price.

Currently, this indicator shows that 68% of Shiba Inu addresses are at a loss, 29% of the remaining addresses are profiting and barely 3% are breaking even. In mid-June, amid drastic market declines, Shiba Inu's profitability fell as low as 13%. Also, Shiba Inu's long-term holders have increased.

According to the IntoTheBlock's holders' composition by time held, 25% of SHIB holders have held onto their tokens for more than a year and 71% have held within a year, while 4% have held onto their tokens for less than a month. At the time of publication, SHIB was changing hands at $0.00001292, up 8.58% in the last 24 hours.