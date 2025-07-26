Advertisement
    ETH Unstaking Period Hits ATH, Cathie Wood Explains Whom to Blame

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Sat, 26/07/2025 - 10:00
    Star investor Cathie Wood, founder and CEO of ARK Invest, blames corporate ETH purchasers for yet another ATH for second blockchain
    Cover image via youtu.be
    As Ethereum (ETH) unstaking queue routinely sets one record after another — now sitting at unbelievable 13 days — top investor Cathie Wood blames VCs and treasury companies for the insane "traffic jam." After reaching a historic high at 30%, the staked ETH share is about to drop.

    Who siphons ETH from staking? ARK Invest's Cathie Wood shares her take

    The unwitnessed ETH unstaking queue swell should be attributed to Robinhood's 2% deposit promo and the aggression of treasury companies and VC firms, Cathie Wood, CEO and founder of ARK Invest, shared with her 1.8 million X followers today, on July 26, 2025.

    Robinhood, a major fintech, introduced a unique promo to boost cryptocurrency trading activity. Every crypto transfer completed in July 2025 is matched with a 2% bonus deposited directly to the user's account. The promo is valid for customers with at least one year of gold subscription.

    At the same time, the most powerful catalyst dragging Ethers (ETH) from staking is the activity of corporate holders of cryptocurrencies. Through their shares, such penny stocks companies are offering TradFi investors exposure to Bitcoin (BTC) and major altcoins, including Ethereum (ETH).

    Joseph Lubin's SharpLink Gaming (SBET) and Tom Lee's Bitmine Immersion (BMNR) are flagship corporate holders of ETH. As such, stock traders can benefit from ETH's performance with no need to hold coins by purchasing SBET and BMNR stocks.

    Helmed by key figureheads of ConsenSys and Fundstrat, respectively, these entities have already allocated more Ether (ETH) than Ethereum Foundation.

    ETH staking ecosystem rocketing: See all records

    As per Validator Queue tracker, Ethereum (ETH) unstaking queue is 12 days 18 hours long today, which is required for the withdrawal of a whopping 733,621 Ethers (ETH), or $2.76 billion at current prices.

    To provide context, it is 50% higher compared to the previous record set in early 2024.

    The integrity of the Ethereum (ETH) network is protected by record-breaking 1,092,991 active validators, who staked 35.6 million ETH in total, or 29.48% of its aggregated supply.

    The APR for ETH staking on-chain dropped to 2.97% due to increased demand and the saturation of the staking ecosystem.

